MrBeast Says He’d Fix This at Meta If He Were CEO — And Zuckerberg Agreed to Let Him

In a rare public exchange between two of the internet’s most influential figures, MrBeast and Mark Zuckerberg came to a surprising agreement: Meta’s video platforms are failing to support global creators, and it’s time for a fix.

How YouTube Beats Meta at Global Reach

During a joint podcast appearance, Jimmy Donaldson—better known as MrBeast—didn’t hold back. He pointed out a critical gap between YouTube and Meta: multilingual support.

Unlike YouTube, Meta’s platforms don’t allow creators to upload multiple audio tracks for the same video. This missing feature drastically reduces accessibility for non-English speakers—an audience that MrBeast knows well.

“Seventy percent of my audience on YouTube doesn’t speak English,” he explained. “When someone in Mexico clicks my video, it autoplays in Spanish. That’s huge.”

On Facebook and Instagram, it’s a different story. MrBeast can’t import those dubs, and it shows. He says his videos perform “infinitely lower” in non-English speaking markets like Mexico and Brazil.

The AI Solution Mrbeast Already Uses

The YouTube star didn’t just point out the problem—he offered a way forward. MrBeast revealed that he’s already using AI-generated dubbing, including synthetic versions of his own voice, on other platforms to boost engagement and retention.

The results, he said, speak for themselves. And if he were in charge of Meta? That would be priority one.

“If I was CEO, that’s one of the first things I’d fast-track,” MrBeast said. “Everything you do revolves around the creators… and you want to help them get more views and more engagement.”

Zuckerberg Says Mrbeast Is Right

To the surprise of many, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t push back. In fact, he agreed.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that Meta’s current system lacks the multilingual flexibility creators need and confirmed that AI dubbing is on the company’s radar as a potential solution.

His response marks a rare moment of direct alignment between a tech CEO and one of the world’s most-watched creators—and signals a strategic shift in Meta’s content approach.

Creators Are Driving the Platform Agenda

This exchange reflects a larger trend: creators are shaping the future of social media, not just responding to it. The platforms that adapt to their needs—especially in areas like monetization, localization, and engagement—will lead the next wave of digital media.

Meta’s global ambitions depend on capturing users far beyond the English-speaking world. And as MrBeast made clear, audio localization is no longer optional—it’s the new standard.

Zuckerberg’s public agreement may be the first step in a broader pivot. If Meta rolls out seamless, AI-powered dubbing tools, it could regain ground in a creator economy where YouTube still dominates long-form and multilingual content.

But until that happens, creators like MrBeast will keep calling the shots—and the world will keep listening.