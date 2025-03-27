Mount Fuji on the Verge of Eruption? Experts Urge Japan to Prepare for Catastrophic Impact

Japan’s leading volcanologists have issued a solemn warning to the population: they must prepare for the potential eruption of Mount Fuji, which could happen at any moment. This feared catastrophe could impact one-third of the Japanese population, including 40 million people living in Tokyo and its extensive suburban areas.

Mount Fuji’s Location and Immediate Impact

The “Fuji-san”, as it is affectionately known in Japan, is located just 90 kilometers from Tokyo. Should the volcano erupt, more than 800,000 people living near the mountain would need to evacuate.

Among them, the 120,000 residents living at the foot of the volcano would have only three hours to evacuate, as any delay could result in the lava flows devastating the area.

Beyond that, the entire Tokyo region would be plunged into darkness as nearly 500 million cubic meters of volcanic ash would descend upon the region.

These volcanic ashes would wreak havoc on the transportation network, making roads impassable and causing short-circuits in electrical transformers, which would affect trains and subways.

The electricity grid would be at risk of collapsing, potentially leading to a black-out, a complete power outage. This scenario emphasizes the need for preparedness, according to Toshitsugu Fujii, the head of the government’s expert committee on the matter.

Government’s Advice to the Population

To prepare, the government has advised the population to stock up on essential supplies. In an ideal situation, every household should have provisions for at least 15 days, which is the estimated duration of the eruption.

Given the anticipated panic, stores would quickly be emptied, and due to paralysis in transport, restocking would be impossible. In addition to the risk of transportation breakdowns and power outages, experts warn of significant health problems due to the volcanic ash.

The ash would cause severe respiratory and eye problems for about 12 million people. Medical care would be further complicated if hospitals were affected by the black-out, with many medical devices ceasing to function.

Public reactions

The public has reacted with shock and disbelief at the potential disaster. A Tokyo resident stated, “I can’t believe such a catastrophe could happen. Millions of people would be unable to go to school or work!”

A local high school student expressed similar disbelief, while another Tokyoite mentioned the challenge of aiding foreign tourists who might be visiting Mount Fuji, as many of them do not speak Japanese. He worried that such an event would lead to chaos.

Unpredictability of the Eruption

The experts emphasize that it is impossible to predict when the eruption will occur. In the past, Mount Fuji has erupted 180 times, at intervals of 30 to 40 years. The last eruption, however, occurred in 1707, over three centuries ago.

Volcanologists believe that this unusually long gap between eruptions, coupled with the fact that Mount Fuji is still an active volcano, makes it increasingly likely that an eruption could happen at any time. In fact, every passing day increases the statistical likelihood of an eruption.

Moreover, the eruption of Mount Fuji would have a devastating effect on Japan’s economy. Experts predict that the cost could run into the thousands of billions of yen, which would translate into tens of billions of euros.

Given Mount Fuji’s location so close to Tokyo, the disaster would affect both the local infrastructure and the daily functioning of the capital and its surrounding areas.