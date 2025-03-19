Moon’s Far Side Was a Massive Magma Ocean, Chinese Scientists Reveal!

In a groundbreaking revelation, recent lunar samples brought back by China’s Chang’e 6 mission have confirmed a crucial piece of the moon’s early geological history. These findings offer a glimpse into the moon’s volcanic past and provide scientists with fresh data to better understand its formation.

Chang’e 6: A Step Into The Unknown

Launched in May 2024, the Chang’e 6 mission marks China’s second lunar sample return mission, following the success of Chang’e 5 in 2020. Unlike its predecessor, which landed on the moon’s near side, Chang’e 6 focused on the far side, a region that had never been explored through sample return.



In June 2024, the mission successfully brought back a total of 1,935 grams of material from the South Pole-Aitken Basin (SPA)—a region rich in scientific promise.

Magma Ocean Theory Gains Support

The analysis of the basalt fragments returned by the mission has provided significant evidence supporting the long-established theory that the moon was once covered by a vast magma ocean in its early days. This molten layer, believed to have existed for tens to hundreds of millions of years, played a pivotal role in shaping the moon’s surface.



The fragments show a striking similarity to low-titanium basalts previously gathered by NASA’s Apollo missions from the moon’s near side. This connection enhances the understanding of the moon’s volcanic processes and supports the idea that these processes were widespread across the lunar surface.

Impact of the SPA Basin On Lunar Chemistry

Notably, the Chang’e 6 samples also revealed distinct differences from those collected during the Apollo missions. One of the most striking findings was the varying ratios of uranium and lead isotopes when compared to Apollo samples.



These variations likely result from the impact event that formed the South Pole-Aitken Basin around 4.2 billion years ago. The colossal impact altered the chemical and physical properties of the moon’s mantle in that region, which may explain the unique characteristics of the materials retrieved by Chang’e 6.

New possibilities for Lunar Science

The differences observed in the density, structure, and chemical composition of the Chang’e 6 samples open exciting avenues for future lunar research. Scientists now have the opportunity to revisit old theories and develop new ones regarding the origin and evolution of the moon.



These discoveries may not only reshape our understanding of the moon but also offer insights into other celestial bodies that underwent similar early stages of development.

The Chang’e 6 mission marks a milestone in lunar exploration, bridging the gap between the known and the unknown. With further analysis of these samples, the lunar history—still full of mysteries—continues to unfold.



