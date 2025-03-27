Mysterious Microbes Dug These Tunnels Millions of Years Ago

A discovery in the deserts of Namibia, Oman, and Saudi Arabia has opened new doors in the world of geomicrobiology. Mysterious micro-burrows carved into ancient marble and limestone have been uncovered, raising questions about their origin. While the specific microbes responsible remain unknown, these tunnels may represent an entirely new form of life that lived millions of years ago.

The Hidden Burrows in Ancient Rock

Geologist Cees Passchier from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz stumbled upon these burrows after erosion exposed them in desert rock formations.



Though no living organisms are present today, the team’s investigation uncovered biological material inside the tunnels. This discovery led them to ask: What kind of organism could have created such intricate tunnels deep within rock?

Ruling Out Abiotic Processes

The team initially ruled out weathering and abiotic processes as the cause of the burrows after careful analysis. Passchier and his colleagues hypothesized that the burrows were formed by living organisms, since “A biotic origin of the observed structures supposes the presence of liquid water, without which biological growth would be impossible,” noted the research team of the study published in the Geomicrobiology Journal.

“The investigated areas are currently arid, but experience occasional rain showers and regular dense coastal fog, while wet periods occurred in the past.”

The regions where the burrows are arid today, they have experienced occasional rain showers and coastal fog in the past, suggesting that these wet conditions may have supported microbial life millions of years ago.

Investigating Potential Microbe Candidates

The researchers considered several possible microbial candidates, including cyanobacteria, fungi, and lichens, all known to survive in extreme conditions.



However, cyanobacteria were unlikely because they require sunlight for photosynthesis, and the burrows were much deeper than what cyanobacteria would typically bore.



Similarly, fungi were dismissed because they form complex networks called mycelium, which were absent from the burrows. The tunnels were also evenly spaced and parallel, a pattern not commonly associated with fungal growth. This left the team looking for other potential microbial sources.

Credit : Geomicrobiology Journal

Evidence of Microbial Colonies

Upon further analysis, the researchers determined that the burrows were too wide to have been created by a single organism. Instead, it seemed they were made by microbial colonies.

Also, calcium carbonate dust was found inside the burrows, a telltale sign of microbial excretions common in limestone and marble environments. Although no fossilized organisms were found, the presence of biological materials indicated that life once existed within these tunnels. Passchier and his team concluded that the burrows had to be of biological origin.



“As no known chemical or physical weathering mechanism can explain this phenomenon with the microstructural and geochemical observations presented here, and the micro-burrows form inside the host rock,” they said, “we suggest that they are of biological origin.”

The Possibility of Surviving Lifeforms

The finding raises exciting possibilities. While the microbes responsible for the burrows are undoubtedly long extinct, the findings spark questions about whether similar lifeforms could still exist in isolated regions of Earth, or even on other planets.



The microbes’ ability to survive in such extreme conditions millions of years ago suggests that life might thrive in harsh environments elsewhere in the universe, such as on Mars or Venus.