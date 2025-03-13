March’s “Blood Worm Moon” and Lunar Eclipse: When and Where to Watch the Fiery Red Moon

Get ready for a stunning lunar spectacle this week! March’s full moon—known as the “Worm Moon”—will take on a dramatic red hue during a total lunar eclipse. This rare celestial event will be visible across North and South America, with some parts of Europe and Africa catching a glimpse.

When to see the Blood Worm Moon

While the full moon officially reaches peak illumination at 2:55 a.m. ET on Friday, March 14, the total lunar eclipse will take place late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The full moon will appear bright from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning, but the lunar eclipse will follow this timeline:

Thursday, March 13 – 11:57 p.m. EDT : The moon starts moving into Earth’s shadow.

: The moon starts moving into Earth’s shadow. Friday, March 14 – 1:09 a.m. EDT : The dimming of the moon becomes noticeable.

: The dimming of the moon becomes noticeable. 2:26 a.m. – 3:31 a.m. EDT : Total eclipse—moon turns deep red-orange.

: Total eclipse—moon turns deep red-orange. 2:59 a.m. EDT : Peak eclipse—best time to see the Blood Moon.

: Peak eclipse—best time to see the Blood Moon. 3:31 a.m. – 4:48 a.m. EDT : The moon begins exiting Earth’s shadow.

: The moon begins exiting Earth’s shadow. 6:00 a.m. EDT: The last of the shadow disappears, ending the eclipse.

Where to Watch the Eclipse

The best views of the Blood Worm Moon will be in North and South America, where skywatchers can see the entire event from start to finish.

For those in Europe and Africa, a partial view of the eclipse may be possible, depending on local conditions.

For the exact moonrise time in your area, the Old Farmer’s Almanac provides specific data for different ZIP codes across the U.S. Local weather forecasts will also help determine if the skies will be clear for the event.

A map showing where the March 13-14, 2025 lunar eclipse is visible. Contours mark the edge of the visibility region at eclipse contact times. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Why Does the Moon Turn Red?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth, sun, and moon align perfectly, causing the Earth’s shadow to fall directly over the moon. Instead of disappearing in darkness, the moon turns red-orange due to sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

This phenomenon, often called a “Blood Moon”, occurs because the Earth’s atmosphere scatters blue light while allowing red and orange wavelengths to pass through. NASA describes it as the moon being illuminated by a “thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere,” which causes the striking reddish tint.

How to Watch the Lunar Eclipse

The Blood Worm Moon will be visible to the naked eye—no special equipment is needed. However, for a more detailed view of the moon’s surface, binoculars, or a telescope can enhance the experience.

For the best viewing conditions, find a dark, open space away from city lights. The darker the surroundings, the more vivid the red hue of the eclipse will appear.

Why Is It Called the “Worm Moon”?

March’s full moon is traditionally known as the “Worm Moon”, a name linked to the emergence of earthworms as spring approaches. The Old Farmer’s Almanac suggests that this name reflects seasonal changes that bring warmer weather and softer soil.

Other traditional names for March’s full moon include:

Eagle Moon

Goose Moon

Crow Comes Back Moon

Sugar Moon

Wind Strong Moon

Sore Eyes Moon

Each of these names comes from different cultures and reflects seasonal events tied to this time of year.

A Celestial Event You Won’t Want to Miss

The Blood Worm Moon and total lunar eclipse offer a rare and mesmerizing night sky experience. Whether you’re an astronomy enthusiast or simply enjoy gazing at the stars, this is an event worth staying up for.

Mark your calendar, set an alarm, and find a dark spot to witness the moon’s transformation into a glowing red orb in the sky.