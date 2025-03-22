March 21st Just Became the Most Alarming Day of the Year

March 21 marks the first-ever World Day for Glaciers, a global observance aimed at raising awareness about the accelerating melt of the planet’s glaciers and the rising dangers that accompany it.

Backed by the United Nations, this initiative also sets the stage for the upcoming International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation in 2025, spotlighting how nearly 2 billion people who rely on glaciers for freshwater face an increasingly unstable future.

Melting Glaciers Are Reshaping The Risks

Across mountain ranges worldwide — from the Himalayas to the Andes, and from Greenland to Alaska — glaciers are thinning and retreating at alarming rates. With global temperatures rising, ancient ice masses are giving way to newly formed glacial lakes — bodies of water trapped behind fragile ice dams or rock moraines.



These lakes, though a vital source of meltwater, also represent growing hazards: if the natural dams break, they can unleash devastating floods with little to no warning.

Deadly Floods Are On The Rise

The growing presence of glacial lakes has increased the occurrence of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). In October 2023, one such flood in the Indian Himalayas wiped out a hydropower plant and over 30 bridges, killing more than 50 people. In Alaska, the Mendenhall Glacier has caused repeated flash floods as ice dams collapse.



In Peru, above the city of Huaraz has expanded dramatically since a deadly flood there in 1941, now posing a threat to more than 35,000 people living downstream.

A glacial outburst flood in Barun Valley started when nearly one-third of the face of Saldim Peak in Nepal fell onto Langmale Glacier and slid into a lake.

Fragile Mountains Crumble Under Climate Stress

Beyond surface floods, the thawing of permafrost — frozen soil that helps stabilize mountainous terrain — is leading to landslides and rockfalls that trigger large waves in glacial lakes.



In 2017, part of Saldim Peak in Nepal collapsed into a glacial lake, causing another destructive flood. Hidden threats such as englacial floods are also becoming more common.

These occur when meltwater accumulates inside glaciers and suddenly bursts out, turning quiet ice masses into torrents of debris-filled water.

Glacial Threats Carry A Heavy Price

The effects of glacier-related disasters extend far beyond immediate loss of life. Damage to hydropower infrastructure, transport routes, and communities is costing billions.



A 2024 study identified more than 110,000 glacial lakes around the globe, placing 10 million people at direct risk. Scientists warn that these numbers will only rise as warming trends accelerate.

How the World’s Responding to Melting Glaciers?

In response, governments and scientific communities are stepping up efforts. Early warning systems, lake drainage projects, and strict zoning regulations are being implemented in vulnerable regions.

The United Nations has declared 2025 to 2034 the “Decade of Action in Cryospheric Sciences” to coordinate global research and risk mitigation strategies.



Scientific teams are mapping unstable zones, developing flood modeling tools, and investigating how thawing permafrost affects mountain stability.

This first observance of World Day for Glaciers underscores a sobering reality: the cryosphere is changing rapidly, and the consequences are immediate for millions of people worldwide. Glacier loss is no longer a distant issue.