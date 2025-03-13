Australian Man Survives 100 Days with an Artificial Heart—A World-First Breakthrough!

An Australian man has made medical history by becoming the first person to survive more than 100 days with a total artificial heart before successfully receiving a donor transplant.



The groundbreaking procedure, performed in Sydney, marks a major leap forward in the treatment of end-stage heart failure and could revolutionize the future of cardiac medicine.

A Pioneering Medical Milestone

The patient, a man in his 40s from New South Wales, had been suffering from severe heart failure and was rapidly running out of options. He became the first recipient in Australia of the BiVACOR total artificial heart, a device designed to completely replace a failing human heart.

The BiVACOR heart, developed by Dr. Daniel Timms, an Australian biomedical engineer, uses magnetic levitation technology to replicate the natural pumping function of a biological heart. Unlike previous artificial heart devices, the BiVACOR implant is compact, durable, and designed to maintain normal blood circulation without relying on fragile mechanical components.

The groundbreaking operation was conducted at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on November 22, 2024, in a six-hour procedure led by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Paul Jansz. The patient walked out of the hospital in February—a global first—before receiving a successful donor heart transplant in early March.

A Solution For The Global Organ Shortage

Heart failure is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, affecting more than 23 million people annually. Yet, only around 6,000 donor hearts become available each year, leaving many patients with no viable treatment options.

Dr. Jansz, who led the surgical team, called the procedure a landmark achievement in Australian medicine. “We’ve worked towards this moment for years, and we’re enormously proud to have been the first team in Australia to carry out this procedure,” he said.

Cardiologist Professor Chris Hayward, who oversaw the patient’s recovery, believes this technology will reshape heart failure treatment worldwide.

“The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart ushers in a whole new ball game for heart transplants, both in Australia and internationally,” Hayward said. “Within the next decade we will see the artificial heart becoming the alternative for patients who are unable to wait for a donor heart or when a donor heart is simply not available.”

What’s Still Holding Artificial Hearts Back?

Despite its success, the artificial heart is not yet a perfect substitute for a human donor organ. Professor David Colquhoun, a board member of the Heart Foundation, notes that surviving over 100 days with an artificial heart is impressive, but it still falls far short of the average lifespan of a donor heart, which can last more than 10 years.

The Australian government has invested $50 million into the development and commercialization of the BiVACOR heart as part of the Artificial Heart Frontiers Program, a research initiative led by Monash University. The Sydney success story is expected to be the first of many, with more procedures planned in the coming months.