Lost For 130 Years, The Elusive Alsodes Vittatus Frog Resurfaces In Chile

A frog species believed to be missing for over a century has been rediscovered in the forests of Chile, marking a breakthrough for conservationists and herpetologists.

The Alsodes vittatus, last recorded in 1893, was found in the southeastern region of the Hacienda San Ignacio de Pemehue after a decade-long search by Chilean and international researchers.



According to the study published in ZooKeys not only reaffirms the resilience of nature but also raises urgent questions about species survival, habitat protection, and the future of amphibian conservation.

A Species Lost In Time

Originally described by Rodulfo Amando Philippi in 1902, Alsodes vittatus was based on specimens collected in 1893 by French entomologist Philibert Germain. Since then, the species had vanished from scientific records.

Multiple attempts to locate it between 1995 and 2002, as well as later surveys in 2015 and 2016, failed to find a single individual that matched its description.

One of the key challenges was the lack of precise documentation regarding the frog’s original habitat. “In Germain’s time, the Hacienda San Ignacio de Pemehue was an estate of enormous size, and the naturalist did not specify the exact place where he collected the specimens,” said the researchers.

A Breakthrough After Decades Of Searching

Determined to solve the mystery, a research team led by Dr. Claudio Correa, renewable natural resources engineer Edvin Riveros Riffo, and biologist Juan Pablo Donoso shifted their focus to the Lolco and Portales river basins. This previously unexamined region of the old estate proved to be the key.

After carefully surveying the area, they spotted two populations of frogs that closely resembled A. vittatus. DNA analysis and morphological examinations confirmed their identity—the missing frog had finally been found.

Individuals exhibited the distinctive white or yellow dorsal stripe that separates A. vittatus from closely related species.

A Fragile Existence In A Changing World

Despite this momentous rediscovery, A. vittatus faces an uncertain future. The frog inhabits streams in Chile’s temperate forests, an ecosystem increasingly threatened by deforestation, land-use changes, and climate fluctuations. Because many Alsodes frogs are highly localized and sensitive to environmental disturbances, even small shifts in their habitat could push them closer to extinction.

Researchers believe A. vittatus may qualify for endangered status, but further studies are required to determine its population size, breeding patterns, and ecological needs. The team is now calling for immediate conservation measures, including habitat protection, environmental monitoring, and potential breeding programs.

Credit: Edvin Riveros

A Hopeful Sign For Amphibian Conservation

This discovery serves as a symbol of hope for amphibian conservation. With many frog species facing extinction worldwide, the reappearance of a species thought to be lost for 130 years proves that biodiversity still holds surprises.

More importantly, it highlights the need for continued exploration and research. The study’s authors emphasize that many South American amphibians remain poorly understood, making it critical to invest in scientific fieldwork, habitat preservation, and policy changes to prevent further losses.