James Webb Spots a Glowing ‘Eye’ in Deep Space—A Perfect Einstein Ring Warped by Gravity

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured one of the most stunning and rare cosmic sights in astronomy: a nearly perfect Einstein ring, formed by the warped light of a distant galaxy curved by the intense gravity of another. Released as the European Space Agency’s March 2025 image of the month, this breathtaking image showcases what happens when space itself is bent by mass—just as Einstein predicted more than a century ago.

What looks like a glowing eye in the darkness of space is, in fact, two galaxies, separated by immense distance but linked by gravity in a cosmic alignment seen from Earth.

A Rare Optical Illusion Born of Gravity

The phenomenon—known as an Einstein ring—occurs when three cosmic elements line up perfectly: a massive foreground galaxy, a distant background galaxy, and an observer. As the light from the background galaxy travels toward Earth, it bends around the mass of the galaxy in front of it, creating a ring-like shape.

This effect, called gravitational lensing, is a direct consequence of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which describes how massive objects can warp the fabric of spacetime. While gravitational lensing is well-documented, complete rings like this one are rare and require near-perfect alignment.

In this case, the ring surrounds an elliptical galaxy in the cluster SMACSJ0028.2-7537, which lies in the constellation Hydrus. The distorted orange and blue arcs you see are the light of a spiral galaxy far behind it, magnified and warped by the foreground galaxy’s gravity.

Unveiling the Invisible Universe

This particular image was captured by JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and supplemented by previous data from the Hubble Space Telescope. The incredible detail visible in the warped background galaxy—including gas structures and star clusters—highlights how powerful JWST has become as a tool for probing the deep universe.

“Even though its image has been warped as its light travelled around the galaxy in its path, individual star clusters and gas structures are clearly visible,” ESA representatives noted.

Gravitational lensing doesn’t just produce eye-catching visuals—it allows astronomers to study galaxies that would otherwise be too faint or distant to detect. By magnifying the light of ancient galaxies, this cosmic lens offers a direct look at some of the earliest galaxies formed after the Big Bang.

Probing the Unseen: Dark Matter and Black Holes

Gravitational lensing also plays a critical role in investigating phenomena that don’t emit light—like black holes and dark matter. By analyzing how background light is bent, astronomers can map the distribution of invisible mass across the universe.

That makes Einstein rings like this one more than just a visual marvel—they’re also natural laboratories for studying the hidden structure of the cosmos.

“Objects like these are the ideal laboratory in which to research galaxies too faint and distant to otherwise see,” ESA noted.