In Egypt, a New Tomb Is Discovered: Pharaoh’s Identity Remains Unknown, but What’s Inside the Burial Chamber Fascinates Archaeologists…

Archaeologists excavating in Abydos, Egypt, have unearthed an extraordinary tomb dating back more than 3,600 years—yet the pharaoh once buried within remains unidentified. Although looters likely emptied the chamber millennia ago, the scale of the construction and symbolic artwork found inside have captured the imagination of researchers worldwide.

Discovery Deep Beneath Mount Anubis

In January 2025, a team of Egyptian archaeologists and researchers from the University of Pennsylvania Museum revealed the discovery of a funerary chamber buried more than seven meters underground at the ancient necropolis of Mount Anubis, near the city of Abydos.

Despite its age and partial destruction, the tomb’s architectural complexity and symbolic elements make it a standout discovery. It was unveiled publicly in late March by Josef Wegner, professor of Egyptian archaeology and a key figure in the excavation efforts.

The chamber is composed not just of a single room, but of multiple alcoves with five-meter-high vaulted ceilings, all constructed in ancient mudbrick. This unusual architectural style immediately stood out to the excavation team. These vaults, preserved across centuries of collapse and looting, suggest the tomb belonged to a high-status figure, likely royal.

Though the chamber was found completely empty, researchers are convinced it once held a powerful ruler. Over the past 3,600 years, the tomb had likely been looted, leaving behind no physical remains or burial artifacts.

Field work takes place near the site where the tomb chamber, dating to about 3,600 years ago, of an unknown ancient Egyptian king was discovered during excavations by Penn Museum and Egyptian archeologists in Abydos, Egypt.

A Turbulent Political Era and Two Forgotten Kings

The tomb is believed to date from the Second Intermediate Period (circa 1640 BCE to 1540 BCE), a politically volatile era between Egypt’s Middle Kingdom and New Kingdom. At that time, the country was divided into four rival polities, including the Hyksos dynasty in the Nile Delta.

“This was a time of fragmentation and regional rule,” explained Wegner, describing it as a period of “states at war” that would eventually lead to the unification of Egypt and the birth of its imperial age.

Two names have emerged as possible candidates for the tomb’s original occupant: Senebay and Pantjeny. Both are known from historical monuments found in the Abydos region, yet their burial sites had never been discovered—until now, perhaps.

While no inscriptions explicitly confirm the pharaoh’s identity, the team found hieroglyphs at the tomb’s entrance that mention divine protectors and may eventually help narrow the list of contenders.

The limestone tomb chamber discovered during the excavations.

Spiritual Guardians and the Voice of Absence

Among the few decorations that survived were paintings of the goddesses Isis and Nephthys, two major deities in Egyptian mythology. Naphthas, a funerary goddess, symbolizes the experience of death, while Isis represents rebirth. Together, they appear in tombs to safeguard the dead pharaoh in the afterlife.

Their inclusion strongly suggests that the tomb was meant for someone of royal blood, and further confirms the tomb’s spiritual and ritual importance.

Even without treasures, the discovery has immense archaeological value. The structure, religious motifs, and historical context offer rare insight into a little-understood chapter of Egyptian history.

“Egypt’s political history during this period is still being pieced together,” said Wegner. “But this tomb brings us closer to understanding how fragmented rule ultimately gave rise to one of Egypt’s greatest dynasties.”

Though the chamber stands silent today, it is anything but forgotten. Ongoing excavations in the Mount Anubis necropolis may yield further evidence—possibly inscriptions, nearby burials, or relics that could finally name the long-lost pharaoh.

Until then, this ancient structure remains a monumental riddle: a royal tomb without a name, standing as a reminder of how much still lies buried beneath Egypt’s shifting sands.