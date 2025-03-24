‘glory Hole’, California’s Giant Lake Vortex Is Back After 6 Year Silence

The swirling concrete vortex at Lake Berryessa, known as the “glory hole”, has come to life once more. For the first time in six years, this unusual and hypnotic feature is fully visible, pulling thousands of gallons of water every second into its deep, circular mouth. Nestled in the hills of Napa County, this rare spectacle has reemerged thanks to a season of heavy winter rain.

A Vortex Born From Winter’s Deluge

A rare and mesmerizing sight has returned to Napa County: the swirling spillway at Lake Berryessa, famously nicknamed the “glory hole,” is active again for the first time in six years. With recent storms swelling the lake above the crucial overflow point, water has been pouring into the massive circular drain since early February—drawing attention from engineers, tourists, and social media alike.

This year’s winter rains did what hasn’t happened since 2019: pushed Lake Berryessa’s surface high enough to trigger the spillway, which sits near the Monticello Dam. On March 13, the lake stood about six inches above the structure. It’s expected to dip back below the rim soon—unless forecasted rains generate enough runoff to keep the funnel alive into next week.

The “glory hole,” officially called the Morning Glory spillway, acts as a release valve for the reservoir. When lake levels rise above 440 feet, water begins flowing into the 72-foot-wide funnel and down into Putah Creek, keeping the dam from overtopping. The massive structure usually looms above the surface, dry and silent. But in wetter years, it transforms into a gaping whirlpool that seems to swallow the lake whole.

A unique phenomenon, dubbed the ‘Glory Hole’ spillway, was activated at Lake Berryessa in California after a storm swept through the area. pic.twitter.com/6jzVmOd3PT — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 14, 2025

A Spectacle Of Engineering—And Nature

Built in 1957, the Monticello Dam was designed to trap Putah Creek and form Lake Berryessa. The surrounding valley, known as Devil’s Gate, was too narrow for a traditional spillway. Engineers instead opted for a circular drain—an unusual but striking design that continues to fascinate decades later.

“It’s just fascinating,” said Peter Kilkus, who has tracked the spillway for years through his Lake Berryessa News outlet. The vortex effect is visible from a turnout on Highway 128, where a steady stream of visitors now stop to witness the phenomenon.

The drain’s design has become iconic not only for its functionality but also for its otherworldly appearance. It’s one of only a few similar structures in the state—others are found at Whiskeytown Lake and Trinity Lake—but Lake Berryessa’s is by far the most photographed and talked about.

Essential Water, Fleeting Magic

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Lake Berryessa provides municipal water and agricultural irrigation for Solano County, supplying more than 500,000 people. Most of the outflow supports local farming, but the reservoir also feeds industrial and residential systems.

Chris Lee, general manager of the Solano County Water Agency, said water levels are determined not just by how much rain falls, but by how it falls. “The amount of water in the reservoir is determined by a number of factors, including not just the amount of winter rainfall but also its duration,” he explained.

Where To See It—And What Comes Next?

Safety buoys float around the spillway to keep boats and swimmers away, but land-based viewers can see it clearly from the highway overlook. Onlookers should take care: the area may be scenic, but the swirling water and sheer drop remain as dangerous as they are dramatic.

The last time the glory hole was active was in 2019, and before that, in 2006. Its reactivation is unpredictable, relying entirely on weather conditions, runoff behavior, and reservoir management.

In a state known for drought cycles and dry reservoirs, Lake Berryessa’s roaring drain is a rare reminder of nature’s power—and its unpredictability.