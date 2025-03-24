This Prehistoric Fish Was Declared Extinct for 60 Million Years— And It’s Still Alive Today

For decades, the coelacanth existed only in fossil records—until one turned up in a South African fishing net. It was 1938 when a museum curator in East London noticed an unfamiliar fish in a haul from the Chalumna River.

Its blue-grey body and oddly jointed fins didn’t match anything she’d seen before. She contacted marine biologist James Leonard Brierley Smith, whose response was swift and emphatic. The fish, he confirmed, was a living coelacanth—a species believed to have gone extinct 60 million years earlier.

Lost, Then Found

Before its rediscovery, scientists had regarded the coelacanth as a fossil relic from the Devonian Period, more than 400 million years ago. No modern specimens had ever been observed, and its disappearance from the fossil record led researchers to conclude it was gone forever.

It also introduced the term “Lazarus taxon” to a wider audience—species that vanish from evidence only to reappear unexpectedly. For zoologists, it was a reminder of how incomplete the fossil record can be.

Two Species, Decades Apart

Another coelacanth would not appear again for 14 years. In 1952, two fishermen in the Comoro Islands accidentally caught a second specimen. The find revived interest in the fish and encouraged expeditions into the species’ deep-sea habitat.

Then, in the 1990s, scientists announced the discovery of a second species in the waters near Indonesia. Known as Latimeria menadoensis, it expanded the known range of these elusive fish and confirmed that multiple populations had endured.

A Blueprint For Limbs

What makes the coelacanth unique is not only its age but its anatomy. It belongs to a group of lobe-finned fishes known as Sarcopterygii. This group also includes the ancestors of amphibians, reptiles, and mammals. Its fleshy, paired fins move in a four-limbed rhythm, resembling the motion used by early tetrapods.

The fish also has a hinged skull, allowing it to open its mouth unusually wide when feeding. Its rostral organ—located in the snout—is believed to detect electrical signals, a useful tool for finding prey in the dark.

Hidden In Plain Sight

According to the study published in Scientific Reports, the coelacanth lives in underwater caves and rocky slopes, usually at depths of 150 to 700 meters. These habitats, largely undisturbed by modern fishing, have remained stable for millions of years.

Its low metabolism means it needs very little food, which may help explain its long lifespan—some individuals are thought to live up to 100 years. By sheltering in these cool, dark zones, the coelacanth avoids many of the predators and pressures that other species face.

Not A Relic, But A Survivor

Some call the coelacanth a relic from a lost era. But its continued survival suggests something else. It shows that evolutionary success doesn’t always mean constant change. Sometimes, it means fitting perfectly into a quiet corner of the planet and staying there.

Today, each sighting of the coelacanth serves as a reminder of how much of the deep sea remains unexplored. Its story inspires new questions about biodiversity, adaptation, and what other ancient species may still be waiting to be found.