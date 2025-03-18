Everest Isn’t the Tallest Mountain Anymore: Scientists Discover Massive Mountains 100x Taller

Scientists have identified two enormous mountains hidden deep beneath the Earth’s surface, each standing an extraordinary 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) tall—more than 100 times taller than Mount Everest.

These massive formations, found at a depth of 1,200 miles beneath the Earth’s surface, challenge our understanding of the planet’s geological processes and its ancient past. The literal groundbreaking research was published recently in the journal Nature.

A Seismic Revelation

The colossal mountains, known as Large Low Seismic Velocity Provinces (LLSVPs), were revealed through the analysis of seismic waves generated by powerful earthquakes.

These waves, as they travel through the Earth’s interior, slow down when they pass through regions with different material densities. By carefully studying these seismic signals, scientists detected the presence of these gigantic structures beneath the Earth’s surface.

Located beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean, the LLSVPs dwarf Mount Everest, whose peak rises just 5.5 miles above sea level. These hidden mountains are not just tall—they’re made of dense, ancient material, offering researchers a glimpse into Earth’s early geological history.

These mountains (red) are hidden beneath the Earth on the boundary between the core and the mantle beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean. (Edward Garnero; S. W. French, B. A. Romanowicz, Geophys. J. Int. 199, 1303, 2014.)

Unearthing Earth’s Ancient Secrets

Scientists believe the LLSVPs could be remnants of ancient tectonic plates that sank deep into the mantle billions of years ago. This process, known as subduction, involves tectonic plates diving beneath each other, carrying material from the Earth’s surface deep into its interior.

The discovery suggests that the Earth’s mantle contains stable structures that may have been in place for over 4 billion years—far longer than most geological formations believed to exist.

The presence of these ancient mountains offers new insights into the evolution of our planet, challenging previous assumptions about the Earth’s constantly changing mantle. Rather than a fluid, ever-moving layer, parts of the mantle may be much more stable than we ever imagined.

Rethinking the Mantle

The discovery of these massive formations is shaking up existing theories about the Earth’s inner structure. For years, scientists assumed that the mantle was a dynamic, constantly evolving layer of the planet, with heat and material circulating through it.

However, the discovery of the LLSVPs, which are older and more stable than the surrounding mantle material, raises the possibility that parts of the mantle could remain unchanged for billions of years.

Furthermore, these structures are not only larger than expected but also hotter than their surroundings, complicating our understanding of mantle dynamics.

Researchers are now exploring the idea that these stable regions may offer important clues about the Earth’s geological past, including the forces that shaped its surface and the deep processes that continue to influence the planet today.

The mountains are called Large Low Seismic Velocity Provinces (LLSVPs) because they slow down passing seismic waves. They are located in an area called a ‘slab graveyard’ where pieces of the crust sink down towards the core. Since these slabs are colder, waves pass through them much faster

What’s Next: Unveiling Earth’s Hidden Depths

The discovery of these underground giants opens up new frontiers in the exploration of Earth’s deep interior. As technology improves, scientists are optimistic that more hidden features of the planet will be revealed, offering new insights into the forces that shaped our world.

With further advancements in seismic imaging, there is hope that more secrets lie waiting beneath our feet, offering clues about the early Earth and how it evolved into the planet we live on today.

While these massive structures remain far beyond human reach, their discovery serves as a reminder of the mysteries that still lie beneath us, offering a new perspective on how we understand the Earth’s deep interior.

Mount Everest may continue to stand as the tallest mountain above the surface, but in the depths of our planet, Earth’s true giants exist—hidden and far beyond our ability to climb.