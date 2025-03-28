Esa Says Goodbye To Gaia After A Decade That Changed Our View Of The Galaxy

After more than a decade of service, the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft has been powered down for good—closing one of the most transformative missions in the history of space exploration. Since its launch in 2013, Gaia has meticulously mapped nearly two billion stars, revolutionizing what we know about the structure, history, and motion of the Milky Way.

On March 27, 2025, ESA’s control team at the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) completed the final sequence of shutdown commands, sending Gaia into a carefully calculated retirement orbit around the Sun. But while the spacecraft has gone silent, its legacy is only beginning.

A Stellar Mission that Redrew the Galaxy

Gaia wasn’t just another space telescope—it was a galactic cartographer. Over 11 years of operation, it created the most detailed and accurate 3D map of our galaxy ever made, measuring the position, motion, distance, and brightness of celestial bodies with unrivaled precision.

Its discoveries ranged from ancient galactic collisions and new star clusters to exoplanets, black holes, and millions of quasars and asteroids. “Gaia’s extensive data releases are a unique treasure trove for astrophysical research, and influence almost all disciplines in astronomy,” said Gaia Project Scientist Johannes Sahlmann.

Future releases—including Data Release 4 in 2026 and a final Gaia legacy catalog in 2030—are expected to continue shaping the field for decades.

Shutting Sown a Spacecraft That Didn’t Want to Stop

Gaia was designed to be resilient. It could recover from solar radiation storms, micrometeorite impacts, and even loss of contact with Earth. That’s why deactivating it wasn’t as simple as flipping a switch.

“Switching off a spacecraft at the end of its mission sounds like a simple enough job,” said Gaia Spacecraft Operator Tiago Nogueira, “but spacecraft really don’t want to be switched off.”

The team had to systematically disable every layer of redundancy built into Gaia’s systems. The final act? Corrupting the onboard software to ensure the spacecraft couldn’t reboot if its solar panels were ever re-illuminated. The last systems to go offline were the central computer and communications subsystem—the voice of Gaia falling silent for the last time.

A Quiet Orbit and a Long Goodbye

Gaia was nudged out of its observational position near the Sun-Earth L2 point, where many science missions operate, and sent into a retirement orbit around the Sun. This maneuver ensures Gaia won’t interfere with future spacecraft or accidentally drift back near Earth for at least 100 years.

“It was important to us to find a responsible end-of-life solution,” said the team, aligning with ESA’s growing focus on sustainable space operations.

Testing the Spacecraft one Last Time

Before farewell, Gaia’s engineers took the opportunity to run a series of final technology tests, including stress-testing its micro propulsion system. The data will help guide future missions—particularly ESA’s upcoming LISA mission, which will rely on similar technology to detect gravitational waves.

A Spacecraft that Carries its Team Into Eternity

Perhaps the most poetic gesture came in Gaia’s final moments. As part of the decommissioning, ESA engineers overwrote portions of the spacecraft’s memory with the names of more than 1,500 people who worked on the mission. Some team members also wrote personal farewell messages into the system’s memory—ensuring that Gaia will drift through space carrying the legacy of the people who made it possible.

“I have mixed feelings between the excitement for these important end-of-life operations and the sadness of saying goodbye,” said Julia Fortuno, Spacecraft Operations Engineer. “I am very happy to have been part of this incredible mission.”

Uwe Lammers, Gaia Mission Manager, summed it up best: “We will never forget Gaia, and Gaia will never forget us.”