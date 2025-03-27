Meet Enaiposha: The New Planet That Defies What We Know About Our Solar System

Astronomers have recently unveiled an extraordinary discovery in the cosmos: a new exoplanet named Enaiposha, located 47 light-years from our solar system. Initially thought to be a mini-Neptune, this distant world has revealed surprising features that have led scientists to propose a completely new category for it—a super-Venus.

A Surprising “super-Venus”

At first glance, Enaiposha, also known as GJ 1214 b, was classified as a typical mini-Neptune, a category of exoplanets smaller than Neptune but still rich in gases. However, after further study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have discovered that the planet shares more in common with Venus than previously thought.



Scientists have now proposed calling it a super-Venus, as it appears to have a thick atmosphere composed of hydrogen, helium, water vapor, methane, and carbon dioxide.

This study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, led by the two astronomers Everett Schlawin and Kazumasa Ohno was made after they observed faint traces of these gases across the planet’s spectrum.

Breaking The Mold of mini-Neptunes

While planets like Enaiposha, categorized as sub-Neptunes, are common throughout the Milky Way, they are absent from our own solar system. These planets typically have thick, gaseous atmospheres, but what sets Enaiposha apart is the presence of hazes and aerosols that make spectroscopic analysis incredibly challenging.



Venus also has dense clouds that obscure its surface, but Enaiposha takes this phenomenon to a new extreme. Astronomers were able to detect several intriguing signs in the planet’s atmosphere.



During its transit across its star, scientists noticed specific wavelengths of light being absorbed, revealing the presence of metal-rich elements and gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. These findings indicate that the planet’s atmosphere is much more complex than scientists had initially anticipated.

A Faint Signal From Carbon Dioxide

Perhaps the most significant discovery came from detecting carbon dioxide (CO2) in Enaiposha’s atmosphere. This is a gas commonly associated with the runaway greenhouse effect, seen on Venus.



However, the CO2 signal detected was faint and required meticulous statistical analysis to confirm. “The detected CO 2 signal from the first study is tiny, and so it required careful statistical analysis to ensure that it is real,” said Kazumasa Ohno, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

Although Enaiposha’s high temperatures make it an unlikely candidate for harboring life, the study of its atmosphere could provide valuable insights for future research into exoplanet climates and their potential for life-supporting environments.

How This New Planet Could Pave the Way for Future Research on Exoplanets?

The discovery of Enaiposha raises exciting new questions about planetary formation and evolution. The presence of metal-rich elements, along with its thick, hazy atmosphere, suggests that planets like it could evolve from mini-Neptunes into more complex worlds.

This phenomenon may help scientists better understand the wide variety of exoplanets found across our galaxy and their potential for supporting life. Although the planet is not a candidate for habitability, its unique characteristics could provide insights into how planets with thick atmospheres develop.