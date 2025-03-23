Elon Musk Confirms: Here’s What It Will Take to Build a Thriving Mars City

Elon Musk has laid out what it will take to establish a thriving and self-sustaining city on Mars, which remains central to both his and SpaceX’s ambitious plans to introduce human civilization on the Red Planet.

Musk recently explained his vision during an interview on the podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, hosted by Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Ben Ferguson. According to Musk, a Martian city would only be considered truly self-sustaining if it could grow and continue to flourish without relying on resupply missions from Earth.

The Critical Threshold for Mars Settlements

Musk emphasized that the key threshold for a Mars settlement is its ability to keep growing without the continuous support from Earth-based resupply missions.

“The key threshold is when that city can continue to grow, continue to prosper even when the supply ships from Earth stop coming,” Musk stated.

He pointed out that for Mars to sustain a human civilization, it must become entirely self-sufficient before Earth-based supply chains cease. Musk explored a scenario where humanity might no longer exist on Earth, thereby permanently halting the supply chain to Mars.

“You obviously need Mars to become self-sustaining and be able to grow by itself before the resupply ships from Earth stop coming,” he explained.

Musk stressed that reaching this stage would signify a significant turning point, after which the lifespan of civilization on Mars would be much more secure and long-lasting.

A 20-Year Timeline for Self-Sufficiency

In response to questions about when humanity could achieve a self-sustaining settlement on Mars, Musk predicted that it would take at least 20 years.

“A few people running around the surface in a hostile environment is not gonna make it [Mars] self-sustaining,” Musk noted.

He went on to explain that in order for Mars to become self-sustaining, the population must reach around one million people, and the settlement would require the transportation of significant amounts of cargo—up to a million tons.

Musk previously suggested that crewed missions to Mars could begin as early as 2029, depending on the success of early test flights. However, he acknowledged that 2031 might be a more realistic timeline for the first human landing on Mars.

Musk’s Mars Vision: From First Landing to Expansion

The vision for a Martian city is not only about landing a small group of humans on the planet. Musk envisions a thriving civilization that will grow over time. For this to happen, he estimates that a large population will be necessary—around one million people—along with substantial resources to build the necessary infrastructure and support life in the harsh Martian environment.

In line with these goals, Musk has announced plans for SpaceX’s Starship to travel to Mars by the end of 2026. This will be an unmanned mission, marking a key milestone in SpaceX’s efforts to pave the way for human exploration. Musk expressed confidence in the company’s ability to achieve this goal, given that early test flights do not encounter major obstacles.

Regarding human missions, Musk has maintained that the first human landing on Mars may take place in 2029, although he admitted that a more realistic expectation would be 2031. These milestones will be essential to the development of the city, and Musk sees SpaceX as playing a central role in this ambitious project.