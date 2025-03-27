Earth’s Longest Volcanic Ridge Is on the Move—and Scientists Didn’t See It Coming

A massive volcanic ridge beneath the Indian Ocean has just delivered a major surprise to geologists. According to a new study published in Nature Communications, the Kerguelen hotspot—the volcanic source responsible for creating the Ninetyeast Ridge—hasn’t stayed in place over millions of years as previously believed. Instead, researchers found it drifted hundreds of kilometers over time, shaking up long-held assumptions about how the Earth’s interior behaves.

The Ninetyeast Ridge: A Volcanic Giant in Motion

Stretching over 5,000 kilometers across the floor of the Indian Ocean, the Ninetyeast Ridge was long considered a textbook example of a volcanic chain formed by a stationary hotspot. As the Indian Plate moved northward, lava erupted at fixed intervals, creating a linear mountain chain beneath the sea.

But high-precision geochemical dating and seismic imaging have now shown that the hotspot itself shifted, breaking from the traditional model.

“This kind of hotspot movement is thought to be common but is hard to prove,” said Dr. Hugo Olierook of Curtin University. “Unlike most volcanic hotspots that remain stationary in the mantle and create volcanic trails as tectonic plates drift over them, this study found that the hotspot responsible for the Ninetyeast Ridge moved by several hundred kilometers within the mantle over time.”

Tracking Time Through Lava and Seismic Imaging

To build a timeline of the hotspot’s motion, scientists used argon-argon (⁴⁰Ar/³⁹Ar) geochronology, a radiometric technique that accurately dates ancient lava flows. The team paired this with seismic tomography, essentially taking 3D scans of Earth’s mantle, to reconstruct the path of the Kerguelen plume.

Together, the evidence showed that around 35 million years ago, the hotspot’s direction and position were altered—likely due to its interaction with the Indian–Antarctic spreading ridge.

The ages (yellow text) are in Ma with 2σ uncertainty. DSDP and ODP drill sites and dredge sites (white text) that were dated are shown as solid white circles and triangles, respectively. Inset shows the location of the Ninetyeast Ridge in the Eastern Indian Ocean. Image Credit: Nature Communications

Why a Moving Hotspot Changes Everything

For decades, geologists have relied on stationary hotspots to serve as fixed anchors for reconstructing the movement of tectonic plates over time. The Ninetyeast Ridge was one of those key anchors—until now.

“For years, rough age estimates of the Ninetyeast Ridge have been used to construct models of how Earth’s tectonic plates moved and reconfigured,” said Professor Fred Jourdan, a co-author of the study. “By using high-precision dating, we can refine these models significantly, leading to better insights into ancient continental movements.”

This revelation forces scientists to reassess the reliability of hotspot-based models and raises the possibility that other ridges—like those in the Pacific—might also trace mobile mantle sources.

A Mantle Plume on the Move

The study also sheds light on the dynamics of mantle plumes, long assumed to rise vertically from deep within the Earth. The Kerguelen plume, however, appears to have shifted laterally within the upper mantle—possibly due to mantle flow patterns, plate boundary interactions, or internal deflection from convection currents.

This finding supports recent theories that hotspots can migrate slowly, influenced by their surrounding geodynamic environment. The consequences go far beyond the Indian Ocean—they reach into how we understand continental drift, mantle convection, and the evolution of Earth’s surface over hundreds of millions of years.