Dust Devils on Mars Create Lightning-like Zaps That Could Endanger Rovers

Mars has always captured the imagination of space explorers, and now new findings are showing that the Red Planet’s dust devils might be even more dangerous than we thought. These familiar whirlwinds of soil, common on Earth, could present significant challenges for future missions. In 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover recorded unusual sounds that scientists now believe were caused by electrical discharges in Martian dust devils.

What Are Dust Devils on Mars?

Dust devils on Mars share similarities with those on Earth, but behave quite differently. On the Red Planet, dust devils form when the sun heats the surface, causing the air to rise and spiral.



Due to the planet’s thin atmosphere, these whirlwinds can persist for longer periods and grow stronger than their terrestrial counterparts. Dust devils on Earth are typically harmless, but on Mars, these swirling storms could carry a surprising and dangerous twist: they might generate electrical discharges.

The Shocking Discovery of Electromagnetic Activity

In 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover recorded strange sounds as a Martian dust devil passed directly over it. Initially, these sounds were a mystery, but researchers soon discovered that they were linked to electromagnetic activity. The research team of the study, including Baptiste Chide of the Institute of Research in Astrophysics and Planetology, believe the sounds resulted from electrostatic discharges.



These discharges occur when the dust devil’s electric field collapses, releasing energy in a way similar to lightning on Earth. This discovery provides strong evidence that Martian dust devils are more than just dust storms—they may actually be electrical phenomena in disguise.

How Do These Electrical Discharges Happen?

The electrical discharges are a direct result of the way dust devils are formed. As the vortex spins, it collects dust particles, which carry electrical charges. Larger particles tend to become positively charged, while smaller ones acquire a negative charge and are lifted higher into the vortex.



This process creates an electric field. When the field grows large enough, it can discharge, similar to how lightning occurs on Earth. On Mars, the planet’s thin atmosphere and unique conditions allow dust devils to build up a significant electric charge. These electrical bursts could be more powerful and frequent than those seen in dust devils on Earth.

A Threat to Rovers on Mars

For NASA’s Perseverance rover and other robotic missions, these electrical discharges present a significant concern. The sensitive electronics aboard these machines are vital to their operations, and a discharge from a Martian dust devil could potentially damage or disrupt their functions.



Rovers are designed to withstand harsh Martian environments, including dust storms and extreme temperatures, but the unpredictable nature of these electrical bursts could shorten their operational lifespans. If dust devils with such electrical activity are common, mission planners will need to consider this new hazard when designing future rovers.

The Impact on Future Human Exploration

These electrical discharges also have implications for human exploration of Mars. As NASA and other space agencies prepare for human missions to the Red Planet, they must account for the potential dangers posed by dust devils.



The electrical energy generated by these discharges could interfere with vital systems like life support, communication, and power generation. Such systems are essential for the survival of astronauts on Mars.



Understanding and mitigating the risks posed by Martian dust devils will be critical to the safety and success of future human missions.