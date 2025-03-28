Discovered by Perseverance Rover, an Enigmatic Martian Rock with Hollow Spherules Intrigues NASA

Earlier this month, NASA’s Perseverance rover made an unexpected discovery on the outer rim of Mars’s Jezero Crater: a rock so unusual in appearance and structure that it has left planetary scientists scrambling for answers. Covered with hundreds of dark gray spheres—some punctured by tiny pinholes—the find is sparking new questions about Mars’s ancient surface processes, from water activity to violent volcanic or impact events.

Spotted on the Rim: A Float Rock Full of Surprises

The rock was discovered on March 11, 2025, as Perseverance was exploring the lower slopes of Witch Hazel Hill, near an area known as Broom Point. While orbiters had already detected light- and dark-toned bands in the region, the rover made its discovery while sampling a light-toned bedrock. Close to the sample site, it noticed a peculiar loose rock that would soon be named St. Pauls Bay.

What makes this rock so intriguing is its texture: it contains hundreds of millimeter-sized dark gray spheres—many nearly perfect, others elongated or with jagged edges, and a few pierced by tiny pinholes that resemble punctures. NASA scientists immediately recognized the strangeness of this morphology, especially given the rock’s context.

“What quirk of geology could produce these strange shapes?” asked Alex Jones, PhD candidate at Imperial College London, in a blog post for NASA Science. The presence of such detailed and variable spherules within a single loose rock raises both familiar and new questions.

The astonishing rock covered with spherules, some with holes, discovered by the Perseverance rover on March 11, 2025. NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/IRAP.

Past Discoveries Echo the Mystery

This isn’t the first time Mars has shown this kind of structure. In 2004, the Opportunity rover discovered similar formations dubbed “Martian blueberries” in Meridiani Planum. Later, Curiosity also encountered spherules in the sedimentary rocks of Yellowknife Bay in Gale Crater.

More recently, Perseverance itself found popcorn-like spherules in the inlet channel of Jezero Crater, known as Neretva Vallis. In those cases, the formations were largely interpreted as concretions—mineral nodules created by groundwater percolating through rock over long periods.

Two Competing Formation Theories

The team investigating St. Pauls Bay is considering two distinct formation mechanisms:

Groundwater Interaction

The spherules may be concretions, formed when fluids circulating underground deposit minerals inside porous rocks. This process, common on Earth, often results in smooth, rounded shapes. If this holds true on Mars, it would further confirm the planet’s long-term hydrological activity.

Volcanic or Impact Origin

Alternatively, the spherules might be volcanic droplets or impact melt fragments, created by the rapid cooling of molten rock during explosive events like eruptions or meteorite impacts. These types of spherules often display jagged or broken forms—like those observed in this sample.

Each hypothesis carries radically different implications for the planet’s evolution. As the NASA blog points out, these spheres might result from either sedimentary or igneous processes—and differentiating between the two is now a key scientific goal.

Des centaines de sphérules sont visibles dans ce zoom de Perseverance sur la roche. NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/IRAP.

Not Just Any Rock: A Fragment of Ancient Mars?

One critical clue: St. Pauls Bay is a “float rock”, meaning it is not in its original position but rather transported or displaced. The Perseverance science team believes it may have originated from one of the dark-toned strata visible from orbit on Witch Hazel Hill. If confirmed, this could link the unusual texture of the rock to ancient geological layers yet to be sampled.

French geologist Gwenaël Caravaca, a member of both the Curiosity and Mars 2020 missions, emphasized the potential significance of the site:

“These terrains outside the crater are among the oldest ever explored on Mars—they date back to the Noachian, more than 3.7 billion years ago.”

Because Perseverance is now exploring terrain outside the main Jezero crater for the first time, this discovery might offer a look into Mars’s primordial crust, untouched by the sedimentary processes seen within the crater.

Caravaca explains that whether these are diagenetic concretions (formed deep within rock through fluid interactions) or volcanic/impact spherules, they likely predate the formation of Jezero crater itself. That pushes their potential origin back to a time before rivers, lakes, or deltas shaped the Martian landscape.

The Search for Origin Continues

NASA scientists are now trying to match the spherule-rich rock with specific geological layers in Witch Hazel Hill. If a link can be established, it would help reconstruct the local stratigraphy and determine whether this feature is part of a broader layer shaped by water, fire, or something more exotic.

“Placing these features in geologic context will be critical for understanding their origin,” NASA notes. Doing so would also refine our understanding of how different regions of Mars evolved—not just the Jezero crater floor but the ancient terrain surrounding it.

While Perseverance continues its ascent and sampling campaign, the find at St. Pauls Bay has already left its mark. Whether it’s a relic of ancient hydrology, a frozen splash from a volcano, or the scar of a distant impact, this bizarre and punctured rock brings one message home loud and clear: