Cyclone Alfred’s Wrath Reshapes Iconic Australian Beaches

Cyclone Alfred has left a striking mark on Australia’s east coast, stripping sand from some of its most famous beaches. The storm’s powerful waves and storm surge have carved out dramatic erosion cliffs, exposed long-buried seawalls, and left coastal communities wondering how long it will take for the sand to return.

A Powerful Storm At The Worst Possible Time

According to Phys.org, cyclone Alfred was no ordinary storm. For nearly two weeks, it hovered near the coast, churning up relentless waves before making landfall as a Category 4 cyclone off Mackay. By the time it arrived, many beaches had already suffered erosion from days of intense wave activity.

Then, as the cyclone veered inland, it coincided with one of the highest tides of the year—a perfect storm for destruction. The combination of powerful surf and storm surge stripped away entire sections of beaches, leaving behind steep cliffs and destabilized dunes.

Where The Damage Hit Hardest?

The most severe erosion occurred south of the cyclone’s track, with parts of southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales experiencing the brunt of the impact.

Peregian Beach , near Noosa, lost up to 30 meters of width , exposing deeper layers of sand.

, near Noosa, lost up to , exposing deeper layers of sand. Along the Gold Coast , the storm carved out erosion cliffs up to three meters high , revealing buried seawalls built after storms in the 1970s.

, the storm carved out erosion cliffs up to , revealing buried seawalls built after storms in the 1970s. Storm surge reached half a meter above the high tide line, washing away foredunes and even eroding established dunes further inland.

Meanwhile, Bribie, Moreton, and North Stradbroke Islands acted as a natural buffer, protecting Brisbane from stronger storm surges—but at a cost. Their beaches took a heavy beating, weakening their ability to shield the coastline from future storms.



Where Did The Sand Go?

To the untrained eye, it might seem like millions of tons of sand simply disappeared overnight. In reality, most of it was dragged offshore, where it now forms sandbars beneath the waves.

This process is part of a natural cycle. When waves grow stronger, they erode sand from the beach and deposit it offshore. These underwater sandbars help break waves further out at sea, reducing their impact on the shore. Eventually, gentler waves will push the sand back onto the beach, gradually rebuilding the coastline.

However, recovery isn’t guaranteed. Some of the sand has been swept into deep water or carried away by longshore currents. In these cases, it could take years to return—or it may never come back at all.

How Long Will Recovery Take?

Beaches are surprisingly resilient, and many will begin to rebuild naturally within months. However, dunes recover at a much slower pace. Without intervention, it could take years for their vegetation to regrow and stabilize the sand.

Nature will manage most of the restoration, but some beaches may need human intervention. Authorities could speed up recovery through beach nourishment, where new sand is added to eroded areas. Other strategies include constructing seawalls or revetments, though these can worsen erosion in surrounding locations.

Experts emphasize the importance of protecting dunes—staying off them, limiting foot traffic, and allowing vegetation to re-establish.