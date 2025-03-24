They Were Cleaning Dirty Water—what They Found Could Power The Future

A team of researchers working on water purification unexpectedly uncovered a breakthrough method for isolating lithium-6, a key isotope used in nuclear fusion fuel. Their discovery could provide a safer and scalable alternative to the outdated and toxic COLEX process, moving fusion energy a step closer to becoming a viable clean energy source.

How Water Purification Led To A Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

The accidental breakthrough emerged from a project focused on filtering “produced water” — a waste product from oil and gas drilling. During tests, scientists noticed their membranes were capturing significantly high levels of lithium, despite the water containing mostly salts. This anomaly led them to probe deeper.

What they found was that the filtration material — a synthetic compound known as zeta-vanadium oxide— was doing something remarkable: it wasn’t just trapping lithium in general, but was showing a selectivity for the lithium-6 isotope.

“We saw that we could extract lithium quite selectively given that there was a lot more salt than lithium present in the water,” explained Sarbajit Banerjee, senior author of the study from ETH Zürich and Texas A&M University.

The Toxic Legacy Of Lithium-6 Production

Fusion energy holds promise as a limitless, clean power source. But its success hinges on the availability of fusion-grade lithium-6. Traditionally, separating lithium-6 from the more common lithium-7 requires the COLEX process, which uses liquid mercury. This method was banned in the US in 1963 due to its severe environmental and health risks.

Since then, the U.S. has relied on legacy stockpiles, such as those maintained at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Developing a safe, modern technique to produce lithium-6 has remained a major challenge in advancing fusion research.

Image Credit : Cell.com

How Zeta-vanadium Oxide Separates Lithium Isotopes?

The ζ-V2O5 compound used in the study contains one-dimensional tunnels that are ideal for trapping lithium ions. To test its isotope-separating potential, researchers set up an electrochemical cell with ζ-V2O5 as the cathode. When voltage was applied, lithium ions moved toward the material. Because of subtle differences in mass and motion, lithium-6 bonded more strongly inside the tunnels than lithium-7.

“If you think of the bonds between V 2 O 5 and lithium as a spring, you can imagine that lithium-7 is heavier and more likely to break that bond,” explained co-author Andrew Ezazi of Texas A&M. This behavior allowed the team to isolate lithium-6 in an efficient and mercury-free way.

Scaling The Process For Fusion Fuel Production

Initial lab results showed that a single electrochemical cycle enriched lithium-6 by 5.7%. Achieving the 30% enrichment needed for fusion fuel would require about 25 cycles, while 90% purity could be reached with 45 cycles — a competitive outcome compared to COLEX, and without toxic byproducts.

Although still in the research phase, the team is now working on scaling the process. “We’re not doing industrial production yet, and there are some engineering problems to overcome in terms of how to design the flow loop, but within a bunch of flow cycles, you can get fusion-grade lithium for quite cheap,” said Banerjee.

Broader Potential For Isotope Separation

Beyond fusion energy, the technology could find applications in other isotope separations, including for medical or environmental use. The team sees zeta-vanadium oxide as a versatile platform with possibilities far beyond lithium extraction.

The work was supported by a broad international collaboration involving institutions in the United States, Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland, including funding from the National Science Foundation and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council.

Fusion Fuel May Get A Cleaner Supply Chain

Fusion energy has long been heralded as the future of sustainable power, but bottlenecks like lithium-6 procurement have kept it from scaling. This unexpected innovation, born from wastewater research, offers a practical and environmentally safer solution that could shift the trajectory of nuclear fusion development.