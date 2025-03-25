Chinese Scientists Use Laser Drones to Count the Country’s Trees — All 142.6 Billion of Them

In a groundbreaking study, Chinese scientists have turned to advanced technology to map the nation’s forests and count its trees. Using LiDAR (light detection and ranging) drones, researchers have estimated that China is home to 142.6 billion trees, equating to roughly 100 trees per person.

A Cutting-Edge Technique for Tree Counting

The method used by researchers is far from traditional. Instead of relying on extensive fieldwork, LiDAR technology enables scientists to map large swaths of land quickly and accurately.

This technique involves drones that emit laser pulses to measure how long it takes for them to bounce back, creating detailed 3D maps of the landscape. Since 2015, the team has been collecting LiDAR data from 540 square miles (1,400 square kilometers) of terrain.

Once the data was collected, the researchers processed it using LiDAR360 software, which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to calculate tree density. This allowed them to estimate that China has about 142.6 billion trees.



The findings, published in Science Bulletin in February 2025, represent “the first high-resolution mapping of tree density across China. Ultimately, this research contributes to China’s approach to global sustainable ecosystem management and restoration,” explained Qinghua Guo, a professor in the Institute of Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System at Peking University.

The Limitations of LiDAR Technology

The system struggles to detect trees hidden beneath dense canopies, particularly in heavily forested regions. This can result in underestimating the number of trees. Qinghua Guo pointed out that the true number of trees might be higher, but further research is needed to refine the counting process.

This gap in estimates is evident when comparing the new LiDAR-based data with China’s Ninth National Forest Resources Inventory, which reported a higher tree density (426 trees per acre). The LiDAR estimate found 279 trees per acre, suggesting that the true figure may lie somewhere in between.

China has become the fastest and largest contributor to global greening, with various achievements made in 2024, according to a report released on the National Tree Planting Day on March 12:

– 4.446 million hectares of afforestation

– 3.224 million hectares of grass planting and… pic.twitter.com/yP2msVCDNG — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) March 12, 2025

Why the Count Matters?

Determining the number and distribution of trees in China is essential for assessing the health of the country’s forest ecosystems. Trees play a critical role in carbon sequestration, a key component in combating climate change.

The data gathered through this study helps evaluate how much carbon is being stored in China’s forests, providing crucial information for both local and global environmental policies.

Also, the detailed tree maps offer valuable insights for forest management. The data can help identify areas in need of reforestation or conservation efforts, ensuring that China’s environmental initiatives are both effective and efficient.

The Great Green Wall: China’s Ambitious Reforestation Project

China’s tree population could see a significant increase due to the ongoing Great Green Wall project. Initiated in 1978, this large-scale reforestation effort aims to prevent desertification in northern China by planting a vast belt of trees.



By 2050, it is expected to hold up to 100 billion trees, contributing to a substantial increase in the country’s tree count. The new study’s data could play a crucial role in enhancing the Great Green Wall project.



