Did This Bronze Age Sheep Trigger One of History’s Deadliest Diseases?

Scientists have uncovered a 4,000-year-old ancestor of the Black Death in the remains of a Bronze Age sheep, shedding light on the early evolution of Yersinia pestis, the bacteria responsible for history’s deadliest pandemics.



Found at Arkaim, a fortified settlement in the Southern Ural Mountains, this ancient strain offers critical new insights into how plague spread before the era of flea-borne transmission.

A Missing Link In The Plague’s Evolution

For years, researchers have been tracing the origins of Y. pestis, which caused devastating pandemics like the Justinian Plague and the 14th-century Black Death. Until now, almost all ancient plague studies have focused on human remains.

This new discovery marks the first time the bacteria has been identified in an animal from that era, suggesting a different transmission pathway than previously thought.

The study published in BioRxiw, reveals that the strain found in the sheep belonged to the Late Neolithic and Bronze Age (LNBA) lineage, an early form of Y. pestis that circulated widely among human populations in Eurasia. However, unlike later strains, it lacked the genetic adaptations for flea transmission, meaning it spread by other means—possibly direct contact with livestock.

How Did The Plague Spread Without Fleas?

One of the most striking aspects of this discovery is that the ancient plague may not have needed fleas to infect humans. In later centuries, flea-infested rats were the primary carriers, transmitting the bacteria to humans through bites. But this Bronze Age strain lacked the crucial genes that allowed fleas to serve as efficient vectors.

Instead, researchers suggest that domesticated animals—particularly sheep. The close interaction between humans and livestock in early settlements created ideal conditions for zoonotic transmission, where diseases jump from animals to people.

This idea is supported by the fact that Sintashta settlements, which thrived in Central Asia around 4,000 years ago, had large, densely packed livestock herds.

A Prehistoric Pandemic Waiting To Happen

The presence of Y. pestis in a Bronze Age sheep suggests that livestock may have been early carriers, potentially fueling human outbreaks in ways that scientists have only begun to understand. While over 200 ancient human genomes have been sequenced for plague DNA, animal evidence has been scarce—until now.

The researchers believe that pastoral societies of the time, which were shifting from hunting and gathering to permanent settlements, were unknowingly setting the stage for early epidemics.

Increased population density, close human-animal interactions, and the movement of herders across vast distances could have accelerated the spread of the plague in ways previously overlooked.

A Fresh Perspective On Ancient Diseases

If the plague spread through livestock instead of fleas, it raises new questions about other ancient diseases that may have had hidden transmission pathways.

Even today, Y. pestis remains a global health threat, with isolated cases still occurring in regions like the United States, Africa, and Asia.