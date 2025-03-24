Before-and-After Photos Reveal Traumatic Physical Transformation of Astronauts Trapped in Space Aboard ISS for 9 Months

After spending an extended nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth. What was originally a short mission turned into a prolonged space stay due to unforeseen technical issues. Upon their return on March 18, 2025, the two astronauts showed signs of profound physical changes, raising concerns among experts about their health.

A Journey Far Longer than Expected

The mission, which was initially scheduled for just eight days, unexpectedly stretched into a nine-month mission after technical problems delayed their return. This unanticipated extension added to the growing body of evidence showing just how space can alter the human body over time.

In newly released photos, Suni Williams appeared visibly thinner and more fatigued than before, with many commenting on her “visibly thin” wrists and a general sense of weariness.

Fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, also in the photos, showed similar signs of physical change. Their appearances raised questions about the impact of extended space missions on the human body.

The Physical Toll of Space on the Body

Living in space is not just about floating around in zero gravity. The prolonged exposure to microgravity takes a significant toll on the human body, affecting muscles, bones, and even vital organs. Suni Williams, 59, and Butch Wilmore, 61, are prime examples of the physical challenges astronauts face after extended stays in space.

Doctors noted that muscle atrophy and bone density loss were particularly noticeable in Williams. In microgravity, muscles don’t have to work as hard to move, and the bones don’t bear weight as they do on Earth.

As a result, astronauts lose 1% of bone mass per month, making bones more fragile and prone to fractures. The absence of gravity also reduces the effectiveness of digestion, contributing to weight loss and further compounding the physical challenges.

Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and Air Force veteran, explained that without gravity, the body’s muscles lose the resistance they need to stay strong. This leads to significant atrophy and weight loss.

Dr. John Jaquish, an expert in medical science, added that poor digestion exacerbates muscle and bone loss, making the recovery process after space missions particularly difficult.

Credit: NASA.

Effects on the Heart and Vision

Apart from the visible weight loss and muscle deterioration, the astronauts also face internal challenges. Suni Williams’ heart, along with Butch Wilmore’s, has weakened due to the lack of gravitational resistance.

On Earth, the heart works harder to pump blood against gravity, but in space, this resistance is gone, leading to a weakening of the heart muscle over time.

Additionally, space has an impact on the astronauts’ vision. The prolonged exposure to space radiation can affect the eyesight, potentially causing long-term damage. The astronauts’ eyes were exposed to more radiation than anticipated, raising concerns about an increased risk of cancer.

Credit: NASA.

Effects on the Heart and Visionthe Recovery Process and the Road Ahead

Despite the concerning physical changes, both astronauts are expected to recover, thanks to NASA’s comprehensive rehabilitation programs.

After returning to Earth, they will undergo a recovery protocol at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will work on rebuilding muscle strength, regaining bone density, and recovering from the effects of prolonged space travel.

While the recovery will take time, the effects of extended space missions serve as a stark reminder of the physical price of space exploration. As humanity looks ahead to future missions to the Moon and Mars, understanding how the human body adapts to life beyond Earth will be critical to the success of these missions.