Astronomers Finally Pinpoint Source of Strange Radio Signals

Astronomers have finally traced a strange class of radio signals—long a cosmic mystery—to a binary star system made up of a white dwarf and a red dwarf. These findings may transform what scientists know about how stars behave in their final stages of life.

Signals Unlike Anything Seen Before

For years, astronomers have been puzzled by radio bursts that didn’t match known types like pulsars or fast radio bursts. These signals, called long-period transients (LPTs), can last for several minutes and recur on unusual timescales—far longer than the split-second pulses emitted by neutron stars.

The odd behavior sparked questions about their source. Now, scientists believe they’ve found the answer in an unusual stellar pairing more than 1,600 light-years from Earth.

An Unusual Star System In Ursa Major

A team led by researchers from the University of Amsterdam, University of Oxford, and University of Sydney tracked one of these radio signals using the LOFAR telescope network. They pinpointed the source to the constellation Ursa Major.

Follow-up observations using telescopes in Arizona and Texas revealed a close-orbiting duo: a white dwarf, the collapsed core of a former Sun-like star, and a red dwarf, a cool, low-mass companion.

The two stars circle each other every 125 minutes, creating conditions that seem to generate the unusual radio pulses detected from Earth.

How Do These Stars Emit Radio Waves?

The leading theory is that the powerful magnetic field of the white dwarf is responsible. It may be spinning and sending out bursts of energy in a pattern similar to a lighthouse beam.

Another possibility is that the radio waves come from the interaction between the white dwarf’s magnetic field and that of its red dwarf companion. Either way, the system challenges what scientists thought they knew about how radio emissions are produced in space.

A New Class Of Cosmic Signal

Until now, such coherent radio emissions were mostly linked to neutron stars—dense, spinning remnants of supernova explosions. But this discovery proves that white dwarfs, too, can emit strong, repeating signals.

“Each discovery is telling us something new about the extreme astrophysical objects that can create the radio emission we see. For instance, the unexpected observation of coherent radio emission from the white dwarf in this study could help probe the evolution of magnetic fields in this type of star,” said Dr. Kaustubh Rajwade, who studies LPTs using LOFAR.

The result broadens the scope of radio astronomy and hints that more of these unusual systems may be waiting to be found.

A photo of the heart of LOFAR (LOw Frequency ARray), which consists of tens of substations spread across Europe. Credit: ASTRON

Decoding The Galaxy’s Quiet Messengers

These long-duration radio pulses offer a new window into the quiet but powerful forces at work in the Milky Way. They’re not dramatic explosions or bright flares—but they carry valuable information about what happens when stars grow old and magnetic fields collide.

With every signal traced and every system identified, astronomers come one step closer to understanding the hidden rhythms of our galaxy.