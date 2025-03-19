Archaeologists Decode Ancient Tablet That Says “a King Will Die”

A group of archaeologists has successfully deciphered a 4,000-year-old collection of cuneiform tablets that reveal ominous warnings, including one that prophesies, “a king will die.”



According to a recent paper published in the Journal of Cuneiform Studies, these ancient inscriptions, tied to lunar eclipses, provide valuable insights into how the Babylonians understood the cosmos and used divination to predict natural and political disasters.

Unearthing Ancient Predictions

The cuneiform tablets remained an enigma until recent translations were completed. These ancient texts were inscribed with omens, many of which foretold misfortunes such as famine, plagues, invasions, and notably, the death of a king. Written in Akkadian, the language of ancient Mesopotamia, these texts were used by Babylonian rulers to interpret celestial events as signs of future calamities.

Lunar eclipses, in particular, were seen as harbingers of doom. Babylonian astronomers, with their advanced knowledge of the skies, noted that eclipses often coincided with significant disruptions. These celestial events were viewed as messages from the gods, warning of potential disaster.

Lunar Eclipses in Babylonian Society

In ancient Babylon, lunar eclipses were not simply rare astronomical events, but powerful omens. The Babylonians observed that eclipses often coincided with major disruptions, from crop failures to political unrest.

Lunar eclipses were considered messages from the gods that predicted impending misfortunes. These omens played a vital role in maintaining the kingdom’s stability and the well-being of its rulers.

According to Andrew George, one of the researchers who led the translation, the Babylonians would react to these warnings with rituals and inquiries to the gods. If an omen suggested a major threat, the royal advisors would seek further signs through divination practices, such as extispicy—a ritual involving the examination of sacrificed animal entrails to gauge the severity of the threat.

The Role of Rituals in Divination

When an ominous prediction, such as the death of a king, appeared imminent, Babylonian officials would act swiftly. To verify the omen, they would conduct rituals like extispicy, interpreting the entrails of sacrificed animals.

If the reading indicated danger, special rituals were performed to ward off the predicted misfortune. These practices were essential for political stability and the safety of the king, who was seen as a key figure in Babylonian society.

The Babylonians believed divine favor was necessary for a successful reign, and interpreting omens was considered crucial for securing that favor. If a king’s life was thought to be at risk, these rituals were performed not only to protect the ruler but also to safeguard the future of the kingdom.

Decoding the Ancient Tablet

Although the cuneiform tablets were acquired by the British Museum in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, their significance went largely unnoticed for decades. With a vast collection of cuneiform tablets in the museum, translating these specific omens was a slow process.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that a scholar recognized their importance, and recent research has finally unlocked the meaning behind these ancient predictions.

The translation process was meticulous, involving detailed readings, drawings, and comparisons with other cuneiform texts. Scholars like George and Junko Taniguchi, who worked on decoding the tablets, have uncovered a wealth of information about Babylonian divination and the culture of ancient Mesopotamia.