Ancient Egyptian Pyramids Were Not Just for Elites, New Study Reveals

New findings from the Tombos archaeological site in Sudan have challenged long-standing beliefs about the ancient Egyptian pyramids. Researchers now suggest that these monumental tombs, once thought to be exclusively reserved for the elite, may have also been the final resting place of low-status laborers.

A New Perspective on Pyramid Burials

The pyramids of ancient Egypt and Sudan have long been associated with royalty and the elite class, with the grand tombs at Giza and Saqqara serving as the burial places for pharaohs and high-ranking officials.



However, research at Tombos, an ancient Egyptian colony established around 1400 BCE, suggests a different story.”Our findings suggest that pyramid tombs, once thought to be the final resting place of the most elite, may have also included low-status high-labor staff,” the archaeologists wrote in a paper published in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology.

The researchers analyzed around 110 skeletons found at the site. The analysis looked at the attachment points for muscles and ligaments. “As the body is used more frequently and more intensively, the muscles and ligaments require a stronger mode of attachment,” the study explains.

Image credit: Photo courtesy of the Tombos Archaeological Project

Laborers and Elites in the Same Tombs

The study revealed that some of the tombs at Tombos contained the remains of people with high enthesial changes. “We can no longer assume that individuals buried in grandiose [pyramid] tombs are the elite. Indeed, the hardest working members of the communities are associated with the most visible monuments.”

Sarah Schrader, the lead author of the study and an associate professor of archaeology at Leiden University, explained that “This practice may have been encouraged by elite individuals in order to reinforce a hierarchical social order,” Schrader said in an interview.

Social Implications of Shared Burials

Stuart Tyson Smith, a co-author of the study and a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, added that the elite may have seen value in surrounding themselves with non-elites in their tombs.

“Our thinking is that elites surrounded themselves with the non-elites who worked in some capacity for them, effectively replicating the social order with burials in and around their funerary monuments,” Smith explained.

The idea that lower-class individuals were buried alongside the elite suggests that ancient Egyptian society was more complex than previously assumed.

Mixed Reactions to the Findings

The study has received mixed responses from the academic community. Julia Budka, a professor of Egyptian archaeology, praised the study for its potential to influence future research.

“All in all, this is a great study that will have an impact on future interpretations of new and old excavations and data,”she said.

However, Aidan Dodson, an Egyptology professor, expressed caution, particularly in the context of Tombos as a colonial outpost. “The elite had military and physical training,” Dodson noted.