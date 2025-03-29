Tiny Star, Massive Outburst: ALMA Spots Record-Breaking Flare From Proxima Centauri

A small star just over four light-years from Earth has just made a very big statement. In a groundbreaking new study, astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have detected the most powerful flare ever recorded from Proxima Centauri, our closest stellar neighbor. The flare, described in new research published in The Astrophysical Journal, offers the most detailed look yet at the violent energy bursts that small stars can unleash.

Though Proxima is only a red dwarf—a star much smaller and cooler than our Sun—this latest flare reveals an explosive level of activity, raising fresh questions about the habitability of nearby exoplanets and offering a dramatic new window into the chaotic nature of stellar evolution.

A Turbulent Neighbor in Our Cosmic Backyard

At just 4.2 light-years away, Proxima Centauri has long fascinated astronomers—not least because it hosts a rocky planet within its habitable zone. But this potential Earth-like world may be facing a serious problem: its star is violently unstable.

New observations show that Proxima Centauri routinely unleashes short but intense flares, each releasing up to 10²⁷ ergs of energy in mere seconds. These flares, captured in radio and millimeter wavelengths, are powerful enough to strip planetary atmospheres—potentially erasing any chance of surface life.

“Our Sun’s activity doesn’t remove Earth’s atmosphere because we have a thick atmosphere and a strong magnetic field,” said Meredith MacGregor, co-author from Johns Hopkins University. “But Proxima Centauri’s flares are much more powerful, and we know it has rocky planets in the habitable zone. What are these flares doing to their atmospheres?”

A Sky Lit by Invisible explosions

Unlike traditional optical studies, ALMA allowed researchers to observe the star in radio and millimeter wavelengths, revealing energetic outbursts that were missed entirely by visible-light telescopes. Over 50 hours of data, astronomers identified 463 flare events, ranging from subtle flickers to powerful bursts lasting 3 to 16 seconds.

“When we see the flares with ALMA, we’re seeing electromagnetic radiation—the light in various wavelengths,” MacGregor said. “But deeper down, this radio flaring is also helping us trace the behavior of the particles being released from the star.”

The team found that millimeter-wavelength flares follow a different power-law distribution compared to optical ones—suggesting that Proxima’s activity is even more extreme than previously thought.

Proxima’s Powerful Flares Rewrite the Rules

One surprising result was the asymmetry of the most energetic flares. The team observed that the decay phase of each flare—when energy slowly dissipates—was much longer than the initial blast. This behavior hints at complex magnetic interactions deep inside the star.

Proxima Centauri is fully convective, meaning its entire interior churns like a boiling pot. That creates intense magnetic fields that twist, tangle, and eventually snap—producing explosive flares in the process. It’s a volatile structure that makes Proxima far more active than our Sun.

“The millimeter flaring seems to be much more frequent—if we only look in optical wavelengths, we’re missing critical information,” MacGregor noted. “ALMA is the only millimeter interferometer sensitive enough for these measurements.”

Bad News for Proxima b?

Proxima b, the Earth-sized planet orbiting within the star’s habitable zone, remains one of the most promising candidates for life outside our solar system. But with this kind of flare activity, its habitability is being called into question.

If flares this frequent and energetic bombard the planet’s atmosphere, they could erode ozone, strip water vapor, and leave the surface exposed to lethal radiation—unless Proxima b has a powerful magnetic field and dense atmosphere of its own.

The study doesn’t close the door on life—but it does reframe the odds. What seemed like a friendly neighborhood star may, in fact, be a dangerous engine of radiation.