Scientists Make an Alarming Discovery at the Deepest Point of the Mediterranean

A team of international researchers has made a sobering discovery at the Calypso Deep, the deepest known point of the Mediterranean Sea. On a recent manned expedition using one of the world’s most advanced submersibles, scientists observed evidence of widespread human impact more than 5,100 meters (16,700 feet) below the surface. Published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, the mission’s findings expose the growing reach of human-generated pollution—even into the ocean’s most remote and inhospitable environments.

The Calypso Deep: One of the Ocean’s Last Frontiers

The Calypso Deep, located in the Hellenic Trench off the coast of Greece, reaches a depth of 5,112 meters and is one of the least explored areas in the entire Mediterranean basin. With extreme pressure, darkness, and near-freezing temperatures, it has long been considered biologically isolated and relatively protected from surface-level environmental disturbances.

The latest expedition marks the first time a human-piloted submersible has descended to this location for scientific documentation. The dive was part of a multinational collaboration involving deep-sea researchers, marine biologists, and environmental scientists aiming to study biodiversity, sediment composition, and potential signs of anthropogenic influence.

The Limiting Factor submarine is capable of carrying two passengers to the deepest ocean trenches. Credit: Caladan Oceanic

A Submersible Descent Reveals Unexpected Contamination

To reach the trench floor, researchers used the Limiting Factor, a deep-diving titanium submersible capable of withstanding intense pressure. Over a 43-minute survey, the team visually identified 167 pieces of debris, 148 of which were clearly artificial. Items included plastic bags, glass, metal fragments, and paper-based waste, many of them partially buried or lodged in sediment.

“What was especially striking,” the scientists noted, was the linear alignment of waste piles, suggesting deliberate dumping. As Professor Miquel Canals of the University of Barcelona explained, “We have also found evidence of the boats’ dumping of bags full of rubbish, as revealed by the pile-up of different types of waste followed by an almost rectilinear furrow.”

This pattern, combined with the type of materials discovered, indicates that some debris likely arrived through direct marine dumping, while other items may have taken a more circuitous path through the ocean.

The debris identified by the international team in the Calypso Deep warns of the need to implement global policy actions to reduce ocean waste, as well as to encourage changes in citizens’ consumption habits and waste reduction in order to protect seas and oceans around the world. Credit: Caladan Oceanic

A Complex Journey to the Bottom

But how did the rubbish get so deep? According to Canals, “The debris at the bottom of the Calypso Deep comes from various sources, both terrestrial and marine. It could have arrived by various routes, including both long-distance transport by ocean currents and direct dumping.”

Currents, runoff, and even light vertical circulation patterns all play a role in the descent of debris. “Some light waste, such as plastics, comes from the coast, from where it escapes to the Calypso Deep, just 60 kilometers away,” he explained. “Some plastics, such as bags, drift just above the bottom until they are partially or completely buried, or disintegrate into smaller fragments.”

The study shows that even remote trenches are not isolated, but deeply connected to pollution networks that begin on land, in coastal cities, or aboard vessels.

A Geological Trap for Persistent Pollution

One of the reasons the Calypso Deep accumulates so much waste lies in its structure and current dynamics. It is a closed, steep-walled depression that limits water circulation and allows debris to settle without being redistributed.

“The Calypso Trench traps and accumulates the anthropogenic materials that reach it at the bottom,” Canals said. “It is a closed depression, which favors the accumulation of debris inside it. The weak currents in the trench — about two centimeters per second and, exceptionally, 18 — also facilitate the deposition of light debris at the bottom.”

These conditions mean that once waste arrives at Calypso, it tends to stay there, contributing to a growing inventory of long-lived pollutants. Over time, plastics degrade into microplastics, which infiltrate deep-sea sediment and, potentially, food chains.

A Silent Crisis Below the Surface

Although the biodiversity observed during the dive was limited, a few species were recorded, including Coryphaenoides mediterraneus, a deep-sea fish, and Acanthephyra eximia, a shrimp species. In other parts of the ocean, similar plastic pollution has led to entanglement, ingestion, and reproductive harm among marine fauna.

Even where biodiversity is low, the ecological consequences of synthetic waste in such stable environments can be far-reaching and long-lasting. Sediment cores from other deep basins have shown plastic persistence over decades—sometimes centuries.

“Unfortunately, as far as the Mediterranean is concerned,” Canals warned, “it would not be wrong to say that not a single inch of it is clean.”