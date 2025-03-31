After Donald Trump, Elon Musk Wants to Rename the English Channel Too… Here’s the Name He’s Chosen

On January 26, Elon Musk ignited a new controversy by suggesting the English Channel be renamed the “George Washington Canal.” The idea, posted on his platform X, follows a similar proposal by Donald Trump, who, during his inauguration on January 20, suggested rebranding the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

From Trump’s America-First Rhetoric to Musk’s Geographic Revisionism

The timing of Musk’s proposal is far from accidental. Days after Trump’s provocative statement, Musk posted a map of Western Europe on X, calling for a “new name for the water that separates England and France.” The name he put forward—George Washington Canal—has no historical connection to the region. In fact, George Washington never crossed or had any link to the Channel.

The English Channel, or La Manche, has held its current name since the 17th century and is a symbol of centuries-old European maritime history. Musk’s suggestion sparked immediate and intense reactions online, ranging from ridicule to diplomatic concern.

American billionaire Elon Musk today proposed renaming the English Channel the "George Washington Canal," after the first US president.

Online Backlash and Political Interpretations

Users on X were quick to react, many responding with irony and criticism. Some questioned whether the U.S. was planning to “conquer England,” while others jokingly referred to Britain as the “51st American state.” Still, more serious voices urged Americans to show respect for international history and sovereignty.

This isn’t Musk’s first controversial foray into geopolitics. He currently holds the position of Director of Governmental Efficiency under the Trump administration. His proposal appears to align closely with Trump’s nationalist tone and has been interpreted as part of an expanding American expansionist narrative under the banner of “Make America Great Again.”

Musk’s Growing Involvement in European Politics

Beyond the Channel renaming proposal, Musk’s engagement in European politics has grown more visible—and more controversial. Earlier in January, he publicly attacked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on X, even demanding his resignation.

On January 25, Musk made a virtual appearance before 4,500 supporters of Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), a far-right German party. During his speech, he told participants to be “proud to be German,” a message delivered at a politically sensitive moment in Germany.

His comments were soon overshadowed by a wider scandal: during the same period, Musk was accused of making a gesture that some interpreted as a Nazi salute—a claim he has yet to directly address.

The combination of this controversy and his endorsement of AfD rhetoric has raised alarm among European observers and further complicated his image abroad.

Elon Musk calls on Germany's far-right party to 'move beyond' Nazi guilt



Elon Musk made a surprise virtual appearance at a campaign event for Germany's far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party on Saturday, telling members that they need to "move beyond" Germany's Nazi…

A Symbolic Move with Real Diplomatic Stakes

The coordinated timing between Trump’s and Musk’s symbolic renaming initiatives suggests a shared communication strategy. While Trump focuses on North America, Musk extends the narrative to Europe. Critics argue these actions reflect an effort to reassert American cultural dominance by rewriting symbolic elements of geography.

Reactions from France and the United Kingdom are still pending, but Musk’s move risks escalating existing tensions between the U.S. and its European allies. Already strained by recent disputes in trade, defense, and diplomacy, this episode adds another layer to a growing transatlantic divide.

While the “George Washington Canal” remains a proposal—and a deeply controversial one—it highlights Musk’s increasing ambition to act as a global political figure, far beyond his roles in Tesla, SpaceX, and X.