A ‘Frozen in Time’ Island Is Rising from the Ocean, and One Country Takes the Lead for Sovereignty

Despite centuries of exploration, the Earth still hides many secrets beneath its oceans. One of these mysteries was uncovered after a decade of research by scientists from the University of São Paulo (USP). They have identified an underwater mass off the coast of Brazil, known as the Rio Grande Rise (RGR).

This region, which had long been thought to be part of international waters, has been revealed to be the remnants of a tropical island submerged beneath the sea. Brazil has now requested an extension of its territorial waters to include this submerged island, as it holds significant resources and potential for economic development.

The Discovery of the ‘Lost Continent’

Published in the journal Nature, the Rio Grande Rise is estimated to be about 1,200 kilometers from Brazil. Initially, this area was seen as a chain of seamounts or a potential continental plateau basalt, formed from lava remnants. The rise was first discovered in 2018 when a joint team of British and Brazilian researchers explored the seafloor.

Their investigation revealed layers of red clay more than 2,100 feet below the surface, which raised the possibility that the area was once above sea level and had tropical soils. Bramley Murton, a marine geologist involved in the expedition, noted: “You just don’t find red clay on the seabed.” This clay, found in multiple layers, looked strikingly similar to tropical soils.

Evidence of a Former Island

Further investigation of the area, including the examination of the red clay’s mineral composition, suggested that the mass beneath the ocean was once a tropical island. The 2023 study of the clay revealed that the minerals had been weathered in tropical conditions, indicating that the area was once exposed to the open air and had humid, tropical weather.

Murton described the discovery as “Imagine a lush tropical island slipping beneath the waves and lying frozen in time. That’s what we’ve uncovered.” The soil samples also contained minerals typical of volcanic rock alterations, such as goethite, hematite, kaolinite, and oxidized magnetite, further supporting the theory that the region was once land.

Credit: Ana Alberoni

The Geological History of the Rio Grande Rise

The Rio Grande Rise is believed to have originated during a period of volcanic activity when a mantle plume under the mid-ocean ridge in the Atlantic caused a burst of volcanism. The rise began life as a Cretaceous version of Iceland, covered with vegetation, and vastly larger than modern-day Iceland—up to five times larger.

Over time, as volcanic activity slowed, the plateau drifted toward South America and eventually submerged beneath the ocean. Luigi Jovane, a marine geologist from the University of São Paulo, explained that the red clay found on the seafloor is chemically and mineralogically identical to the terra roxa, or red earth, found all over Brazil. This served as further proof that the mass beneath the ocean was once an island.

High-definition images captured by the ROV HyBIS on the dive number 33 showing different red and brown colored clays between dark-colored lava flow exposed on the southern scarp of the Cruzeiro do Sul Rift.

The Age and Mineral Composition of the Island

Geological dating suggests that the red clay found at the site was formed after the last volcanic activity that occurred around 45 million years ago.

The formation of the area is thought to date between 30 million and 40 million years ago. Jovane further clarified in an official statement that the red clay resulted from tropical weathering of volcanic rock. He stated:

“Geologically speaking, we discovered that the clay was formed after the last volcanic activity occurred 45 million years ago. The formation therefore dates from between 30 million and 40 million years ago.”

The Economic Potential of the Rio Grande Rise

The Rio Grande Rise is not only significant for its geological and historical importance but also for its potential economic value. The region is rich in valuable minerals, including tellurium, nickel, cobalt, and lithium, which are crucial for the development of sustainable technologies, especially those related to battery production for renewable energy.

These resources make the area highly desirable for potential exploitation. Researchers have also noted that lithium, in particular, could play a key role in the shift away from fossil fuel dependence. Jovane emphasized that experts are studying the impact and sustainability of extracting these resources. He remarked:

“When you interfere with an area, you have to know how this will affect animals, fungi, and corals, and understand the impact you’ll have on the cumulative processes involved.”

Brazil’s Request for Ownership

With the mineral wealth of the Rio Grande Rise now confirmed, Brazil has formally requested that the region be recognized as part of its continental shelf. This would grant Brazil sovereignty over the area, including the rights to extract the valuable minerals found there. However, this request is not straightforward.

The area currently lies in international waters, meaning it is governed by the International Seabed Authority, which regulates seabed mining in international waters. Brazil’s petition to extend its continental shelf is still under review and will need to demonstrate that mining activities can be conducted sustainably.