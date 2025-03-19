A 12-year-old Boy Breaks Nuclear Fusion Record in His Bedroom, Before the FBI Arrives at His Door

In a remarkable achievement, Jackson Oswalt, a 12-year-old boy from Memphis, Tennessee, made history by becoming the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion. However, his accomplishment took an unexpected turn when FBI agents paid him a visit to ensure that his experiment did not pose any danger.

A Moment of Epiphany

Jackson’s interest in science began with an epiphany. According to the Guinness World Records website, he explained that he realized, at a young age, that video games might make him the best player, but in the grand scheme of things, they wouldn’t offer him anything of real significance.

This realization pushed him to shift his focus to science, particularly what he called the closest thing to video games in real life: science.

Rather than diving into comic books or movies, Jackson immersed himself in scientific research, watching YouTube videos on nuclear fusion and studying the materials required to achieve the process himself.

This obsession led him to explore the concept of nuclear fusion — a process where atomic nuclei combine under intense pressure and heat, releasing or absorbing energy.

But this was far from a working fusion reactor. If I ran this setup for more than a few minutes, the “grid” in the center would melt and destroy itself. Clearly there was work to be done.



I rebuilt the vacuum chamber, got a turbomolecular pump from eBay, sourced some Deuterium… pic.twitter.com/LwpfNqrIRb — Jackson Oswalt (@JacksonOswalt) December 19, 2024

The Fusion Journey Begins

Jackson didn’t start with fusion right away. His first step involved building a “demo fusor,” a device that creates plasma but doesn’t achieve fusion. He had to create a vacuum chamber, a vacuum pump, and even a neon sign transformer with a homemade AC-DC converter.

Despite these complex steps, Jackson presented his work at a science fair, where he barely had it working the night before. He was surprised that the event organizers allowed him to showcase it.

After purchasing all the materials he needed and testing the experiment for over a year, Jackson officially achieved nuclear fusion on the day before his 13th birthday. His accomplishment was verified by Fusor.net, The Open Source Fusor Research Consortium, making him the youngest person ever to achieve nuclear fusion.

Jackson achieved his Guinness World Record at 12 years old.

An Unexpected Visit from the FBI

Jackson’s success, however, took a bizarre turn when, one Saturday morning, two FBI agents arrived at his home. The agents had heard about his achievement and were concerned about the potential radiation risks associated with his experiment. They conducted a sweep of Jackson’s house, using a geiger counter to check for any signs of radiation.

Fortunately, Jackson’s experiment had not resulted in any radiation, and his achievement didn’t pose any significant danger. He humorously stated, “Fortunately, I remained a free man,” indicating that the situation did not escalate any further.

Years after his groundbreaking achievement, Jackson, now 19, is focused on the future. He currently works with Midjourney, a research lab that specializes in hardware and AI research. His journey from achieving nuclear fusion at 12 to contributing to AI technology demonstrates the rapid evolution of his interests and expertise.