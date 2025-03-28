99-million-year-old Amber Reveals Wasp With Venus Flytrap Rear End

A new study, published in BMC Biology, discovered prehistoric wasp preserved in amber is turning heads in the world of entomology with a rear end straight out of a science fiction movie. With a bizarre Venus flytrap-shaped abdomen, this ancient insect offers a rare glimpse into the evolutionary creativity of the Cretaceous period.

An Insect Like No Other

Trapped in 99-million-year-old Kachin amber from present-day Myanmar, the wasp has been identified as a completely new species and family, named Sirenobethylus charybdis. Sixteen adult females were preserved well enough for researchers to describe their anatomy in detail—and what they found was unprecedented.

The insect’s front half resembles a modern wasp, but its posterior tells a very different story. Where most wasps taper into a simple stinger or ovipositor, Sirenobethylus sports a rounded, paddle-like abdomen, lined with bristly hairs and shaped like the carnivorous plant Dionaea muscipula—better known as the Venus flytrap.

“Nothing similar is known from any other insect,” write the researchers, led by Qiong Wu of Capital Normal University in Beijing.

They describe the structure as “reminiscent of a Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula), a carnivorous plant using two opposing specialized leaves to capture insect prey.”

Sirenobethylus charybdis. (Qiong Wu)

A Prehistoric Predator With A Twist

Modern entomologists classify many wasps as koinobiont parasites, meaning they lay eggs inside live hosts. Their larvae then consume the host from within. Sirenobethylus appears perfectly adapted to this grim survival strategy.

The researchers suggest the flytrap-like appendage helped the female wasp grasp and immobilize a host—likely a fast-moving insect—just long enough to inject her eggs using a central ovipositor.

Some modern parasitic wasps target slow or sedentary prey like caterpillars or fly larvae. But the unique rear end of Sirenobethylus may have given it a wider range of potential hosts.

Frozen In Time, Caught In The Act

The amber fossils offer more than just anatomical detail—they appear to capture the wasps in motion. Across the sixteen specimens, the abdominal trap is preserved in various positions, suggesting real-time dynamics.

Images in the study display these dynamic poses in both lateral and dorsal views, along with detailed views of the ovipositor—the egg-laying tube at the center of the trap.

Ambush Predator With A Twist

Instead of actively chasing prey like modern dryinid wasps, which grab their targets with forelegs, Sirenobethylus may have taken a more passive approach. Its trap-like abdomen likely functioned more like an ambush device.

“We imagine it would have waited with the apparatus open, ready to pounce as soon as a potential host activated the capture response,” the authors write.

The presence of trigger hairs on the flaps strengthens the case. These sensory bristles may have served as tripwires, allowing the wasp to respond instantly when prey brushed against them.

Credit : Wu et al., BMC Biology, 2025

Males Missing From The Record

So far, all known specimens of Sirenobethylus charybdis are female. That absence complicates the effort to understand the full function of the abdominal structure. If males are eventually discovered without such an apparatus, it would support the idea that the flytrap served a reproductive role only.