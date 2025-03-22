25,000-Year-Old Mammoth Site Stuns Archaeologists in Lower Austria

Archaeologists have uncovered a rare 25,000-year-old mammoth bone site in Langmannersdorf an der Perschling, Lower Austria, revealing a sophisticated Ice Age hunting and ivory processing operation. The find includes the remains of at least five mammoths, stone tools, and signs of intensive butchering, all clustered in a small area of the Perschling Valley.

The excavation was conducted by a team from the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), led by Marc Händel of the Austrian Archaeological Institute (ÖAI). Their research, part of the European project MAMBA (Exploring Mammoth Bone Accumulations in Central Europe), sheds new light on how early humans hunted and used mammoths during the late Pleistocene.

A High-Density Hunting Site

Two distinct bone accumulations were found just 15 meters apart, each offering a different glimpse into the past. One deposit contained evidence of butchering, with clear indications that at least two mammoths were processed at the site. The second revealed fragmented and complete tusks, as well as remains from at least three additional mammoths.

According to Händel, “The fact that we are not just finding individual bones here, but intensively used areas where several animals were processed, has more than exceeded our expectations.”

Uncovering the mammoth bones in excavation area 2. © ÖAW-ÖAI/Marc Händel

Tools, Ivory, and Planning

In addition to mammoth remains, researchers discovered stone tools and production waste, suggesting the site was more than just a kill zone. Evidence points to on-site ivory processing, likely for crafting spear points or other tools—common uses in that period.

The presence of these materials suggests that Ice Age hunters were resourceful and strategic, making use of nearly every part of the animals they captured.

A Mammoth Migration Hotspot

During the late Ice Age, the Perschling Valley served as a migration route and grazing area for mammoth herds moving across Central Europe. The location of the Langmannersdorf site supports the idea that early humans understood these migration patterns and used them to their advantage.

This region’s importance as a hunting ground was first recognized in the early 1900s, when bones surfaced in local trade. Between 1904 and 1907, a resident reportedly sold mammoth bones to a soap factory, which triggered early investigations by the Natural History Museum in Vienna.

More formal excavations followed in 1919 and 1920, revealing what were then identified as two mammoth hunter camps.

Science Behind the Bones

Today, researchers are applying DNA analysis, stable isotope studies, radiometric dating, and paleodemographic modeling to explore the environment in which these animals and humans lived.

These modern tools allow scientists to reconstruct climate conditions, track human-animal interactions, and understand the demographic makeup of both groups.

Measurement of a mammoth tusk in excavation area 1. © ÖAW-ÖAI/Marc Händel

The excavated remains are now undergoing analysis at the ÖAI’s Krems branch. Once studies are complete, the finds will be transferred to the Natural History Museum in Vienna. Select objects will also be displayed at the Perschling Museum of Local History.

The site at Langmannersdorf is more than a fossil trove—it’s a snapshot of prehistoric human behavior. The discoveries point to a population that was organized, skilled, and deeply knowledgeable about their environment.