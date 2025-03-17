17-Year-Old Discovers Black Hole Echo Bigger Than the Milky Way

A high school student in New York has stumbled onto a massive discovery — a cosmic light echo possibly spanning twice the width of the Milky Way. While scanning space for signs of dying stars, 17-year-old Julian Shapiro identified a glowing structure that turned out to be the afterglow of a dormant black hole.

An Unexpected Find In Deep Space

Julian Shapiro, a student at The Dalton School, was combing through data from the DECaPS2 survey. His original goal was to locate supernova remnants — the wispy remains of massive stars that exploded long ago.

Instead, he found something that didn’t fit. The object lacked the usual hallmarks of a supernova, like central blast evidence or filament patterns.

“There are these outer regions of gas being ionized by a supermassive black hole, which results in this echo,” he said during his presentation at the 2025 American Physical Society Global Physics Summit.

What he uncovered was a light echo — a kind of ghostly radiation still visible long after a black hole stops emitting energy.

A Cosmic Fingerprint Of A Quiet Giant

Using the Southern African Large Telescope, Shapiro detected high levels of ionized sulfur and oxygen in the region. These are telltale signs of gas shocked by intense radiation.

They also strongly point to a supermassive black hole that was once active, beaming out energy that lit up its surroundings. Though now quiet, its presence lingers in the light echo. “It was a real surprise to stumble upon this,” he added.

Possibly The Biggest Light Echo Ever Seen

The scale of this structure is astonishing. Shapiro estimates it spans between 150,000 and 250,000 light-years across.

To put that into perspective, our entire Milky Way galaxy is about 100,000 light-years wide. If confirmed, this could be the largest light echo ever recorded.

Its size also makes it easier to image in detail — a rare advantage in this kind of research. Astronomers say discoveries like this help unlock the hidden past of galactic cores.

“Echoes like the one Julian found are a great way to study black holes,” said Sasha Plavin, a researcher at Harvard University. “They tell us how black holes behaved before going silent.”

These light echoes preserve information about how long a black hole was active, and how far its energy reached into space.

A Student Pushing Scientific Boundaries

Shapiro’s interest in astrophysics has already taken him far. Between classes and college applications, he’s also presenting research at international conferences.

He plans to continue studying the echo’s composition and structure, using data from different regions of the glowing cloud.

“My involvement in this area of research came as a bit of a surprise to me,” he said.” But I hope this object, in particular, helps expand the knowledge of galaxy activities that we don’t have too great of an understanding of.”

Curiosity Meets Cosmic Scale

This discovery is more than a lucky break — it’s a sign of how accessible astronomy has become. With open data and the right tools, even students can make meaningful contributions to science. Shapiro’s light echo shows that big discoveries don’t always come from big observatories.