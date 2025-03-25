12,000-Year-Old Rock Carvings Found in India May Belong to a Lost Civilization

A recent archaeological discovery in the Konkan region of western India has unearthed thousands of ancient petroglyphs that could point to the existence of a long-lost civilization dating back over 12,000 years.

12,000-year-old Carvings Emerge From The Earth

According to Allthatsinteresting, The rock carvings, discovered primarily in the Ratnagiri and Rajapur districts of Maharashtra, were carved into flat hilltops and remained concealed under soil and vegetation until recently. Local explorers Sudhir Risbood and Manoj Marathe, who stumbled upon a few carvings and turned their curiosity into a full-scale mission, have been credited with revealing the full scope of the find.

Over time, aided by school children and villagers, the duo uncovered petroglyphs in 52 villages — only five of which had any prior knowledge of the carvings. In some communities, the images were even revered as sacred symbols.

The Content — And Silence — Of The Carvings

The petroglyphs feature a wide array of figures, including humans, animals, birds, and abstract geometric designs. Remarkably, the engravings show a high level of artistic detail, particularly in the animal representations, suggesting that the creators had a deep understanding of the natural world around them.

Equally significant is what the carvings leave out. According to Tejas Garge, director of the state’s archaeology department, there is a complete absence of agricultural motifs.

“We have not found any pictures of farming activities. But the images depicted hunted animals and there’s detailing of animal forms. So this man knew about animals and sea creatures. That indicates he was dependent on hunting for food.”

Animals From Another Ecosystem

One of the most intriguing aspects of the discovery is the presence of animals not typically associated with the Konkan region. Some carvings appear to depict rhinoceroses and other species not known to have inhabited the area in recent times. This opens up two compelling theories: either these animals did once roam this part of India during a different climatic era, or the carvers themselves had migrated from regions where such fauna were common.

These clues have archaeologists considering the possibility that the petroglyphs were created by a distinct, possibly migratory group with cultural traditions unfamiliar to the known civilizations of ancient India.

A Local Mission Goes National

The scale and significance of the discovery began with the tireless work of two individuals, but quickly grew into a regional movement. As word spread, students began asking elders about carvings near their homes, creating a feedback loop of local memory and scientific exploration.

“People started sending photographs to us, and we even enlisted schools in our efforts to find them. We made students ask their grandparents and other village elders if they knew about any other engravings. This provided us with a lot of valuable information,” said Sudhir Risbood to BBC.

The Future Of The Petroglyph Sites

Now that these petroglyphs have entered the archaeological spotlight, researchers are preparing for more in-depth studies, including carbon dating and digital mapping of the sites. The ultimate goal is to understand not just the age of the carvings, but the identity and migration patterns of the people who made them.

This chapter of history, hidden beneath the soil for thousands of years, is now challenging scholars to reconsider long-held assumptions about early settlement, artistic expression, and mobility in ancient South Asia.