100-Year-Old Math Problem Finally Cracked by a Penn State Student That Could Reshape Wind Power Forever

A breakthrough by a Pennsylvania State University student has breathed new life into a century-old aerodynamic equation, unlocking modern solutions for wind turbine performance and sustainable energy production.

Reworking Glauert’s Forgotten Aerodynamic Puzzle

More than a hundred years ago, British aerodynamicist Hermann Glauert introduced an equation to estimate the maximum power coefficient — a measure of how effectively wind turbines convert wind into electricity. But Glauert’s original formulation left out key physical forces like downwind thrust and root bending moments, which are critical for real-world turbine design.

Now, Divya Tyagi, a graduate student in aerospace engineering at Penn State, has solved and expanded Glauert’s equation into a refined and more accessible form, reports PennState. Her work provides a modern framework for determining the ideal flow conditions for turbines — helping engineers boost output while accounting for structural stress on blades.

A Thesis That Became a Scientific Contribution

Tyagi developed this mathematical addendum during her undergraduate studies at the Schreyer Honors College, under the mentorship of Dr. Sven Schmitz, a Boeing/A.D. Welliver Professor at Penn State’s Department of Aerospace Engineering. The project became her thesis and has since been published in Wind Energy Science.

Schmitz had long considered the original Glauert model “very complicated” and full of gaps. Tyagi was the fourth student he challenged with the problem — and the only one who took it on.

Her solution, grounded in the calculus of variations, reimagines the problem using constrained optimization techniques, making it easier to apply in engineering contexts.

Divya Tyagi, right, a Penn State engineering graduate student, shows her work on a century-old math problem to Sven Schmitz, a College of Engineering faculty member and Tyagi’s adviser. Credit: Kevin Sliman. All Rights Reserved.

Quantifying the Real-World Impact

Tyagi emphasized that even a 1% increase in the power coefficient could significantly enhance the total energy output of a large wind turbine — potentially enough to power an entire neighborhood. That marginal improvement, multiplied across turbine fleets, could have lasting implications for renewable energy efficiency and cost reduction.

She noted that her model also offers relations for other coefficients — such as those for total force and bending loads — areas Glauert’s original model didn’t address.

Academic Recognition and Expanding Research

For her work, Tyagi was awarded the Anthony E. Wolk Award, which recognizes the best senior thesis in aerospace engineering at Penn State. According to Schmitz, her addendum’s simplicity means it will likely be integrated into future aerospace curricula and research labs.

“The real impact will be on the next generation of wind turbines using the new knowledge that has been unveiled,” said Schmitz. “As for Divya’s elegant solution, I think it will find its way into classrooms, across the country and around the world.”

Now a master’s student, Tyagi is focusing on computational fluid dynamics (CFD), working on simulations that analyze airflow around helicopter rotors. Her current research — supported by the U.S. Navy — aims to improve pilot safety and landing precision by studying how ship-generated airwake affects rotor behavior during deck landings.

This new focus is a natural extension of her interest in complex flow interactions, combining her foundational work in wind turbine design with applications in aerospace and defense.

Perseverance Behind the Equations

Tyagi’s journey wasn’t easy. She spent 10 to 15 hours a week wrestling with dense mathematics and writing her thesis. But the long hours paid off.

“Proving the solution on paper was tough,” she said. “But I feel really proud now, seeing all the work I’ve done.”

Schmitz echoed that sentiment, applauding her persistence and clarity. “There had to be an easier way to do it. That’s when Divya came in. Her work is truly impressive.”