100-Million-Year-Old Eggs Found in Utah—And They’re Unlike Anything Seen Before!

Paleontologists have unearthed a surprising variety of dinosaur eggshells in Utah that could completely reshape what we know about life in Cretaceous North America.

The discovery, made in the Mussentuchit Member of the Cedar Mountain Formation, revealed six distinct types of fossilized eggshells. Until now, scientists believed only one type had ever existed in the area.

A Fossil Record Gets A Major Update

For decades, just one fossil egg type—Macroelongatoolithus carlylei—was known from the region. These massive eggs were thought to belong to large oviraptorosaurs, a group of bird-like theropod dinosaurs.

Now, a research team led by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences has overturned that assumption. They collected over 4,000 fragments across 20 sites in the Mussentuchit Member.

Ancient Clues In Tiny Fragments

Three of the eggshell types were attributed to oviraptorosaurs, and researchers believe that these may represent animals of varying sizes living side by side. Another two ootaxa are linked to Spheroolithus, which are thought to have been laid by ornithopods, a group of herbivorous dinosaurs. The sixth eggshell was identified as Mycomorphoolithus kohringi, a crocodylomorph reptile.



According to the study, this is the first time that Mycomorphoolithus has been reported in North America — it was previously only known from European sites. “It is tricky based on eggshells alone,” said Dr. Josh Hedge, Visiting Assistant Professor of Biology at Lake Forest College.



“We are reliant on finding associated bones, shells, whole eggs, nests, and embryos together to make the best estimates,” Hedge emphasized that while researchers have “ a pretty good idea of which types of eggshells were used by larger dinosaur groups, but it is certainly very difficult to assign them to individual species.”

A Richer Picture Of Cretaceous Life

Beyond the classification itself, the findings hint at something bigger. The presence of so many different egg types in one location suggests a surprisingly rich and diverse ecosystem.

In short, North America’s Cretaceous environment was more dynamic than previously believed. This diversity contrasts with the more uniform picture painted by the fossil record until now.

Rewriting The Past, One Shell At A Time

Eggshell fragments might not look dramatic, but they’re invaluable in places where full fossils are rare. These tiny remnants offer clues about how dinosaurs lived, nested, and interacted with each other.

“Shell fragments are useful indicators of biodiversity when the body fossil record is limited,” the study notes. “They are vital pieces of evidence for understanding the area’s ancient history.”

The full study, which has now been published in PLOS ONE, sheds new light on an ancient landscape—and proves once again that the smallest discoveries can lead to the biggest revelations.