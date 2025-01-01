Woman Terrified After Sleep Tracking App Records Mysterious Voice Talking to Her While She Sleeps

A chilling recording captured by a sleep-tracking app has left a woman questioning her safety after she discovered a mysterious male voice seemingly conversing with her while she slept. The unsettling incident has sparked a wave of speculation and concern online.

An Unexpected Discovery During the Night

The woman, who lives alone in a second-floor apartment, used the popular Sleepcycle app to monitor her sleep patterns. At 3:26 am, the app flagged a segment of audio as “talking,” revealing two distinct voices: her own and that of an unfamiliar man. While the male voice uttered unintelligible phrases that sounded like “waka waka, baka baka,” she was heard responding with affirmations like “mmm” and “mmhm.”

She shared the 10-second clip on Reddit, seeking an explanation. Not recognizing the voice or its possible accent, she theorized it might be in another language, though translation tools failed to provide clarity. Adding to the mystery, the woman confirmed her apartment’s deadbolt locks were secure and ruled out entry through conventional means.

Speculation Runs Rampant Online

The strange incident quickly garnered attention, with Reddit users and social media commentators offering a range of theories. One practical suggestion was that the voice could belong to a hidden squatter or someone who had managed to infiltrate her apartment undetected. Many urged her to install security cameras to ensure her safety.

“If this is a real person, it’s worse than a ghost,” one user remarked, highlighting the sinister undertones of the situation. Others pointed out the alarming clarity of the voice, questioning why she didn’t wake up if someone had been so close.

Paranormal or Technical Glitch?

While some commenters leaned toward paranormal explanations, suggesting the voice might belong to a ghost or otherworldly entity, skeptics proposed technological tampering. The woman acknowledged this possibility but noted that her smart devices, located in another room, seemed too far from her phone to produce such a clear recording.

Interestingly, attempts to translate the words added cultural layers to the mystery. Redditors speculated that “waka waka” might reference Cameroonian slang for “do it,” while “baka” translates to “idiot” in Japanese. However, interpretations diverged, with some humorously linking the sounds to Shakira’s song “Waka Waka” or the catchphrase of Fozzie Bear from The Muppets.

Fear and Vigilance

Despite the occasional humor, the incident struck a nerve with many readers. The potential presence of an intruder has left the woman, and others, on edge. Suggestions have poured in for her to take additional security measures, such as setting up motion-activated cameras or seeking professional advice.

In her own words, the woman remains unsettled: “To me, it sounds like there was someone in my apartment, but I don’t know how that would be possible.”

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.