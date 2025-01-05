Scientists Find $540 Billion in ‘White Gold’ Beneath a Giant California Lake

The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has long been a subject of fascination and concern due to its environmental challenges. But a groundbreaking discovery has turned this desolate body of water into a beacon of hope for America’s clean energy ambitions. Scientists have uncovered an astonishing 18 million tons of lithium—dubbed “white gold”—beneath its surface, a find that could revolutionize the U.S. battery industry and reduce reliance on foreign lithium imports.

This discovery comes at a pivotal moment as the world races to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. However, extracting this treasure trove won’t be without its challenges. From environmental risks to geopolitical implications, the Salton Sea’s lithium reserves are as complex as they are promising.

A Lithium Bonanza Beneath the Surface

The Salton Sea, located in Southern California’s Imperial County, is now home to one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world. A recent study funded by the U.S. Department of Energy revealed that the lake contains an estimated 18 million tons of lithium, far surpassing the previously confirmed 4 million tons. To put this into perspective, this amount could produce batteries for 382 million electric vehicles—more than the total number of vehicles currently on U.S. roads.

Michael McKibben, a geochemistry professor at the University of California, Riverside, and one of the study’s authors, emphasized the significance of this discovery:

“This is one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world. This could make the United States completely self-sufficient in lithium and stop importing it through China.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already dubbed the Salton Sea the “Saudi Arabia of lithium,” highlighting its potential to position the U.S. as a global leader in lithium production.

The Challenges of Extracting “White Gold“

While the discovery is monumental, extracting lithium from the Salton Sea is no simple task. The process involves drilling geothermal production wells thousands of feet below the earth’s surface to access lithium-rich brine. Once the lithium is extracted, the brine is pumped back underground.

However, this operation comes with significant environmental and logistical challenges:

Water Consumption : The extraction process requires vast amounts of water, which could strain the already dwindling Colorado River —the region’s primary water source.

: The extraction process requires vast amounts of water, which could strain the already dwindling —the region’s primary water source. Environmental Impact : The Salton Sea is surrounded by 180,000 residents, many of whom rely on the lake and its resources. Toxic dust particles from the receding lakebed already contribute to high asthma rates in the area, and large-scale mining could exacerbate these issues.

: The Salton Sea is surrounded by 180,000 residents, many of whom rely on the lake and its resources. Toxic dust particles from the receding lakebed already contribute to high in the area, and large-scale mining could exacerbate these issues. Cultural Concerns: The mining operations could impact sacred Native American sites, including Obsidian Butte, a volcanic rock considered sacred by local tribes.

Pat Dobson, a staff scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, noted:

“Water consumption for the operation is a main impact.”

Despite these challenges, companies like EnergySource Minerals are pushing forward, with plans to begin mining as early as 2025.

A New Hope for Imperial County

Imperial County, one of California’s poorest regions, stands to benefit significantly from the lithium boom. With a median income of just 49,000, and nearly 257 billion annually in lithium carbonate revenue, according to a 2020 report by the California Energy Commission.

The county has already begun positioning itself as “Lithium Valley,” with plans to tax lithium extraction and allocate 80% of the revenue to local projects. Sara Griffen, executive director of the Imperial Valley Food Bank, expressed optimism:

“We need to be able to dream about this County and fully envision what it would look like if it were better for everyone and people want to come and join us. We have not been able to dream like that, because we could never afford it.”

However, the community remains cautious. A 2023 report by Earthworks highlighted the lack of research on the long-term environmental and social impacts of lithium mining. As the region moves forward, balancing economic growth with environmental preservation will be critical.

A Double-Edged Sword

The Salton Sea’s lithium reserves represent a transformative opportunity for the U.S. to lead in the global clean energy race. However, the path to harnessing this resource is fraught with challenges, from environmental risks to social equity concerns. As Imperial County embarks on this new chapter, the world will be watching to see if this “white gold” can truly deliver on its promise—or if the costs will outweigh the benefits.

For now, the Salton Sea remains a symbol of both hope and caution, a reminder that the road to a sustainable future is rarely straightforward.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.