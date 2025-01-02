Breakthrough: Scientists Uncover Enzyme Fueling Pancreatic Cancer Growth, Eye New Treatments

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal malignancies, with nearly 50,000 deaths annually in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. Despite advancements in cancer research, survival rates remain stubbornly low. A recent study from the University of California, San Diego (UC San Diego) School of Medicine has identified a critical factor contributing to the aggressiveness of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC): the enzyme MICAL2.

Published in Cancer Research on January 2, 2025, the findings reveal how MICAL2 facilitates tumor growth and metastasis, marking it as a key player in the disease’s progression and a potential target for novel treatments.

A Pivotal Discovery in Pancreatic Cancer Research

Traditionally known for regulating cell structure and movement, MICAL2 has now been implicated in more sinister roles within cancer biology. Researchers found that pancreatic cancer cells express MICAL2 at significantly higher levels than normal cells, suggesting that the enzyme’s function extends beyond its established cellular roles.

This new understanding of MICAL2’s involvement has led to several significant observations:

Correlation with Survival : Among patients undergoing surgical removal of PDAC tumors , those with lower MICAL2 expression lived about twice as long as those with higher expression levels. This finding suggests that the enzyme is not merely present, but actively influences disease outcomes.

: Among patients undergoing of , those with lower lived about twice as long as those with higher expression levels. This finding suggests that the enzyme is not merely present, but actively influences disease outcomes. Amplification of the KRAS Pathway : MICAL2 interacts with the KRAS signaling pathway , a known driver of tumor growth , nutrient uptake, and metastasis. Tumor cells lacking MICAL2 showed reduced KRAS activity , disrupting the mechanisms that enable rapid tumor proliferation and spread.

: interacts with the , a known driver of , nutrient uptake, and metastasis. Tumor cells lacking MICAL2 showed reduced , disrupting the mechanisms that enable rapid tumor proliferation and spread. Tumor Dynamics: The enzyme promotes the division of cancer cells and their migration into healthy tissues, reinforcing its central role in enhancing tumor aggressiveness.

Shifting Therapeutic Strategies in Pancreatic Cancer

The implications of these findings challenge established treatment paradigms for pancreatic cancer. Current therapies often focus on addressing late-stage symptoms rather than targeting specific molecular drivers of tumor growth. MICAL2 offers a new, druggable target within a class of proteins that have been successfully inhibited in other diseases.

“Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of any common cancer and thus current treatments are woefully inadequate,” said Dr. Andrew Lowy, professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. By inhibiting MICAL2, researchers aim to disrupt critical processes that fuel tumor growth and metastasis, potentially altering the trajectory of the disease.

Broader Implications for Cancer Research

This study redefines the role of enzymes like MICAL2 in cancer biology. By revealing how a regulatory protein can be co-opted to enhance malignancy, it underscores the importance of examining non-traditional targets in cancer treatment. The connection between MICAL2 and KRAS activity, in particular, highlights a complex interplay that could inform therapies for other KRAS-driven cancers.

Moving forward, researchers aim to identify compounds capable of inhibiting MICAL2 activity, with the ultimate goal of translating these findings into clinical applications. This approach may offer a more precise way to combat pancreatic cancer, a disease that has long resisted conventional treatments.

