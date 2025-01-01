Say Goodbye to WhatsApp: These Popular Phones Are Losing Support in 2025—See the Full List

Change is coming for WhatsApp users holding onto older phones. Starting in 2025, certain devices will lose access to the app altogether. If you’re using an outdated model, this might be your sign to upgrade.

The End of the Line for Outdated Phones

As of January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer function on a range of phones running outdated operating systems. This includes once-popular models like the Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 5s. These devices will lose access to the app due to compatibility updates that WhatsApp says are necessary to “enhance the user experience.”

The reason? WhatsApp is discontinuing support for older versions of Android (KitKat) and iOS (15.1 or earlier). In plain terms, if your phone is still running these versions, it’s time to kiss your WhatsApp goodbye.

Full List of Affected Phones

Android

Among the Android devices losing access are:

Samsung : Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini Motorola : Moto G (1st gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014

: Moto G (1st gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014 HTC : One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601 LG : Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90 Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V

iPhone

Starting May 5, 2025, the following iPhone models will also lose access unless updated to a compatible iOS version:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Some phones may be upgradable to a supported version of the operating system, but for others, the only option will be replacing the device entirely.

Why WhatsApp Is Dropping These Devices

WhatsApp explains that the updates are meant to focus on newer devices and take advantage of the latest technologies to improve security and functionality. For affected phones, sticking with outdated operating systems means not only losing WhatsApp access, but also being exposed to major security vulnerabilities.

While users of these devices represent a small fraction of WhatsApp’s audience, they’re being strongly encouraged to upgrade. That said, some users couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation. “Holy sh*t they were still supporting KitKat,” one Redditor joked.

What This Means for You

The takeaway? If you’re still using an older phone, it’s probably time to upgrade. With cyberattacks growing more sophisticated, holding onto a legacy device is like leaving your front door wide open for hackers.

So, are you ready to say goodbye to your old-school tech buddy? Or are you banking on WhatsApp reversing this decision (spoiler: don’t count on it)? The clock is ticking—better make a move soon.

