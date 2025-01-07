Older than Egypt’s Pyramids: A 25,000-Year-Old Pyramid Found Beneath This Mountain

Emerging evidence suggests that Gunung Padang, a megalithic site in West Java, Indonesia, may be the world’s oldest pyramid, dating back 25,000 years. If true, this revelation could rewrite human history, challenging assumptions about the timeline and origins of advanced architectural techniques.

Location and Historical Context

Situated in the Cianjur District of West Java Province, Indonesia, Gunung Padang has long captivated archaeologists and locals alike. Known as the “Mountain of Enlightenment,” this striking hilltop site was previously believed to be a natural formation. The site features stone terraces and megalithic structures at its summit, which locals have revered for centuries as a place of spiritual significance.

It was only in 2018 that researchers first proposed that the hill itself might be a colossal, human-made pyramid. This hypothesis emerged from extensive fieldwork conducted by a team of Indonesian researchers between 2011 and 2014, led by Danny Hilman Natawidjaja, a senior geologist with Indonesia’s Center for Geotechnology at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences.

Findings from the Investigation

The team’s research involved ground-penetrating radar (GPR), electrical resistivity tomography (ERT), seismic tomography (ST), and core drilling to analyze the site’s structure. Their findings indicated that Gunung Padang is not a natural hill but rather a layered pyramid-like construction, built in four distinct phases spanning tens of thousands of years.

Construction Phases

Unit 4 (25,000–14,000 years ago): The deepest layer began as a natural lava hill that was “meticulously sculpted” by humans, creating the foundation of the pyramid. Unit 3 (7900–6100 BCE): A new phase of construction saw the arrangement of “columnar rocks arranged like bricks in a building” to form another layer. Unit 2 (6000–5500 BCE): Subsequent builders added more intricate stonework, further modifying the structure. Unit 1 (2000–1100 BCE): The final phase involved advanced masonry and engineering to refine the structure into its current form.

Hidden Chambers and Burial Practices

The researchers discovered hidden cavities or chambers within the structure, suggesting a complex internal architecture. These chambers remain unexplored and could provide further clues about the site’s purpose and its builders. The team also found evidence that the structure was deliberately buried multiple times, possibly to “conceal its true identity for preservation purposes.”

The surface of Gunung Padang is covered in deliberately placed megaliths. Image credit: Natawidjaja et al., Archaeological Prospection, 2023 (CC BY 4.0)

Challenges to Conventional Archaeology

The implications of these findings are profound, as they challenge the established timeline of human innovation. The researchers emphasize the “remarkable masonry capabilities” of the pyramid’s builders, arguing that such advanced techniques were previously thought to have only developed after the advent of agriculture around 11,000 years ago.

Controversy and Retraction

Despite the groundbreaking claims, the study has faced significant skepticism within the academic community. The journal Wiley retracted the original paper after independent experts highlighted methodological flaws. Critics argue that the interpretations of data and the conclusions drawn by the research team lack sufficient supporting evidence.

While the retraction raises questions about the robustness of the study, it does not negate the potential importance of the site. Further investigation and peer-reviewed research will be critical to validate or refute the claims about Gunung Padang’s origins.

Future Exploration and Unanswered Questions

The discovery of hidden chambers within the site provides a compelling avenue for future research. These unexplored spaces could hold artifacts or other evidence that clarify the purpose and age of Gunung Padang. Additionally, further analysis of the radiocarbon dating results and geological features will be essential to establish a clearer timeline.

Names and Notable Researchers

Danny Hilman Natawidjaja : Senior geologist and lead researcher on the Gunung Padang project.

: Senior geologist and lead researcher on the Gunung Padang project. Center for Geotechnology at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences: The primary institution behind the investigation.

While the claims about Gunung Padang as the world’s oldest pyramid remain controversial, the site undeniably holds historical and cultural significance. Whether it proves to be a revolutionary discovery or a misunderstood natural formation, Gunung Padang invites a deeper exploration of humanity’s distant past.

The study is published in the journal Archaeological Prospection.

