Historians Pinpoint Famed Battlefield Where Alexander Became “The Great”

Historians in Turkey have made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying what they believe to be the exact location of the Battle of the Granicus, the first major victory of Alexander the Great. This pivotal conflict in 334 B.C. saw the young Macedonian king take his first step toward becoming one of history’s most iconic conquerors.

The battlefield has been located in the Biga Plain, near the Granicus River in northwestern Turkey, close to the modern city of Biga. This site, long shrouded in historical uncertainty, now aligns with a combination of ancient accounts, geomorphological analysis, and significant archaeological discoveries.

Ancient Geography Meets Modern Science: Locating the Granicus Site

For centuries, historians relied on ambiguous descriptions of the battle’s location. Ancient sources described marshlands and a nearby hill used strategically during the conflict. However, the precise geography had remained unclear.

A team led by Revhan Körpe, professor at Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University, used geomorphological testing to recreate the region’s fourth-century B.C. terrain. This allowed the team to pinpoint a hill east of the marshlands, a feature described as crucial in the battle’s accounts.

This analysis also revealed the extent of the ancient marshes and their proximity to flat plains capable of supporting a battle involving tens of thousands of soldiers. By placing these natural elements into the context of historical records, researchers pinpointed the battlefield with far greater accuracy than ever before.

The Granikos River, near the Granikos Battlefield, one of Alexander the Great’s most important battles, Canakkale, Türkiye, December 18, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Tangible Evidence: Artifacts and Graves on the Hill

Archaeological discoveries added weight to the team’s conclusions. Local farmers had unearthed graves containing weapons, consistent with descriptions of Alexander’s orders to bury Macedonian soldiers alongside their arms.

In 2024, an unmarked grave of an adult male was uncovered on the hill. Found near the remains of damaged weaponry, this discovery supports the idea that the site witnessed intense fighting. Researchers believe it may belong to one of Alexander’s fallen soldiers, as the burial practices align with those described in ancient accounts.

Part of the frieze of Tomb II showing hunter six (Alexander the Great) wearing a sarapis with two whitish stripes (layers) between the purple ones, which correspond to those of the material in the male ossuary of Tomb II. (Photo via A. Bartsiokas/Journal of Field Archaeology)

A Lost City Unlocks the Battlefield’s Mystery

Another critical breakthrough came with the identification of Hermaion, an ancient city mentioned in historical texts. Previously overlooked, Hermaion was uncovered during excavations in 2024 and identified as Alexander’s final stop before engaging the Persian forces.

Hermaion’s position helped map Alexander’s path to the battlefield, starting in Ozbek village, continuing through Umurbey and Lapseki, before descending into the Biga Plain. This precise routing corroborated details from ancient accounts, solidifying the battlefield’s location near the Granicus River.

The Battle That Defined Alexander’s Destiny

The Battle of the Granicus was not just a military victory—it was the moment Alexander began to etch his name into history. Leading a 40,000-strong Macedonian army, the 20-year-old king faced a well-positioned Persian force on the banks of the Granicus River.

In a daring maneuver, Alexander led a cavalry charge across the river, smashing into Persian defenses. His personal bravery nearly cost him his life, as ancient sources recount that he was struck down and saved by his bodyguard. The victory not only routed the Persians but also demonstrated Alexander’s tactical brilliance and unshakable resolve.

This success paved the way for future victories, including the battles of Issus and Gaugamela, which led to the ultimate downfall of the Persian Empire and Alexander’s expansion into Asia.

