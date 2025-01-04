Daylight Saving Time Is Back: Here’s When to Set Your Clocks Forward in 2025

As winter nights grow colder and darker, many eagerly anticipate longer days and the return of daylight saving time (DST). Following its end in November, clocks will “spring forward” once again on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2 a.m., bringing brighter evenings as daylight extends further into the evening hours.

The Origins of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight saving time in the United States was initially introduced during World War I to conserve energy, as recorded by the Farmer’s Almanac. Although the measure was repealed in 1920, it was reimposed during World War II for similar reasons. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson formalized its observance by signing the Uniform Time Act, ensuring consistent adoption across most states.

While daylight saving time is widely observed, exceptions include Arizona and Hawaii, which remain on standard time throughout the year.

Growing Debate over Daylight Saving Time

The debate over daylight saving time has drawn significant attention from states, health experts, and even high-profile figures like Elon Musk. States like New Jersey and Washington are pushing for change, with each pursuing different paths. New Jersey is advocating for permanent daylight saving time, while Washington is exploring permanent standard time, bypassing Congressional approval.

Health experts continue to highlight the adverse effects of time shifts, from disrupted sleep to increased risks of heart attacks and accidents. Meanwhile, Musk’s public statement, describing time changes as “annoying,” has reignited momentum for change.

Adding to this momentum, President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his intention to eliminate daylight saving time. Writing on Truth Social in December, he described DST as “inconvenient” and “costly,” signaling potential legislative changes during his administration.

What’s Next for Daylight Saving Time?

For now, daylight saving time remains a feature of American life, with its return offering a psychological lift as winter wanes. Longer days and brighter evenings starting in March 2025 promise a seasonal reprieve, even as the country debates its future.

