Comet G3, Last Seen When Extinct Humans Roamed Earth, Returns in 2025

The comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) is generating buzz among astronomers and stargazers as it approaches its closest encounter with the sun and Earth in January 2025. This rare celestial event could make G3 the brightest comet of the year, but its journey brings significant risks as it ventures perilously close to the sun’s intense heat.

A Comet with Prehistoric Origins

C/2024 G3, discovered on April 5, 2024, by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii, originates from the Oort Cloud, a distant and mysterious region of icy bodies surrounding the solar system. Its last visit to the inner solar system, approximately 160,000 years ago, coincided with the era of Homo heidelbergensis, an extinct human ancestor.

On January 13, 2025, the comet will reach its perihelion, coming within 8.3 million miles (13.5 million kilometers) of the sun. For comparison, Mercury orbits at a distance of roughly 29 million miles (47 million kilometers) from the sun, putting the comet’s survival in jeopardy.

Will Comet G3 Survive the Sun?

Astronomers are closely monitoring the comet’s approach to determine its chances of survival. The sun’s gravitational pull and intense heat have disintegrated many comets in the past, and Nick James, director of the British Astronomical Association’s comet section, cautions that “it will be strongly heated and may not survive.” However, he also notes that G3’s past close encounters suggest it might withstand the ordeal.

If it survives, G3 is expected to shine as brightly as Venus, with an estimated magnitude of -4.5, making it visible even in well-lit urban areas. Its path through the constellation Sagittarius will offer prime viewing opportunities, particularly for observers in the Southern Hemisphere.

How and Where to Observe Comet G3

Viewing the comet will depend on both its survival and your location. The best visibility is predicted for the Southern Hemisphere, where observers might see it with the naked eye. In the Northern Hemisphere, telescopes or binoculars will be necessary, and care must be taken to avoid eye damage from the sun’s proximity.

Key Viewing Details for Comet G3:

Date of peak visibility : January 13, 2025

: January 13, 2025 Best time to view : Shortly after sunset

: Shortly after sunset Location for best visibility : Southern Hemisphere

: Southern Hemisphere Viewing tips: Use appropriate solar filters if observing during daylight hours; binoculars or telescopes are recommended for Northern Hemisphere viewers.

A Glimpse Into the Origins of the Solar System

Comets like C/2024 G3 are often called “dirty snowballs” because of their icy nuclei, which contain frozen water, carbon dioxide, methane, and ammonia. These objects are remnants from the formation of the solar system and serve as valuable time capsules, offering clues about the early universe.

Should G3 survive its close brush with the sun, it promises to provide not only a stunning visual spectacle but also important scientific insights. Whether dazzling the skies or disintegrating into the void, its journey reminds us of the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the cosmos.

