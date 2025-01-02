An Ominous Signal Crossed Earth’s Surface 15 Minutes Before a Volcano Erupted: Imperceptible to Humans

A mysterious seismic wave detected before the massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in January 2022 has led to groundbreaking insights into volcanic phenomena. Paired with revelations of unprecedented atmospheric changes caused by the eruption, these findings are shaping new disaster preparedness and climate science frontiers.

The Hunga Tonga Eruption: The Largest Underwater Explosion Ever Recorded

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, situated in the South Pacific near the Kingdom of Tonga, produced one of the most significant geological events in recent history on January 15, 2022. The eruption obliterated the volcanic island, destroyed coastal areas in Tonga, and sent shockwaves across the globe—both literally and figuratively. The explosion was so massive that it could be heard in distant parts of the world, with some reports describing it as the loudest natural sound event in over a century.

This eruption released a plume of ash, gas, and water vapor that reached over 30 kilometers into the atmosphere, penetrating the stratosphere. Uniquely, the plume carried an estimated 150 million tons of water vapor, significantly altering atmospheric chemistry. This massive injection of water vapor accelerated the formation of sulfate aerosols—tiny particles that play a crucial role in climate processes—and caused extensive ozone depletion.

Key Facts About the Eruption:

Over 30 kilometers, making it one of the tallest plumes ever recorded. Water vapor injected: 150 million tons, enough to alter the chemistry of the stratosphere.

In Tonga, the immediate aftermath was catastrophic. Ash blanketed entire islands, contaminating water supplies and displacing tens of thousands of people. Tsunami waves generated by the eruption traveled across the Pacific, causing damage in far-flung places such as New Zealand, Japan, and the United States.

This graphic depicts how the ejection of water vapor from Hunga-Tonga volcano accelerated ozone depletion in the stratosphere. Credit: Chelsea Thompson/Chemical Sciences Laboratory

Seismic Wave Discovery: A Silent Harbinger of Destruction

Before the eruption’s devastating climax, scientists detected an unusual seismic signal known as a Rayleigh wave. These waves, which ripple along the Earth’s surface, are typically associated with earthquakes but were, for the first time, linked to a large-scale underwater volcanic eruption. Detected by sensors in Fiji and Futuna, over 750 kilometers away, the signal propagated silently through the Earth’s crust about 15 minutes before the eruption.

This discovery offers an exciting opportunity for volcanic research. The Rayleigh wave was generated by the sudden collapse of the volcano’s caldera—a large volcanic depression—combined with the rapid mixing of magma and seawater. This interaction destabilized the volcanic structure, leading to the catastrophic release of pressure. While imperceptible to humans, such signals could serve as a precursor to eruptions, providing critical time for evacuation and disaster mitigation if monitoring systems are improved.

Dr. Mie Ichihara, a volcanologist from the University of Tokyo and one of the researchers studying this phenomenon, emphasized its importance, stating, “This wave is like a messenger. If we learn to listen to it, we might be able to predict the unpredictable.”

Aerosol and Atmospheric Impact: Rewriting the Rules of Volcanic Eruptions

The eruption’s extraordinary characteristics extended beyond its seismic precursors. As volcanic materials entered the stratosphere, they triggered rapid and unusual changes in atmospheric chemistry. Unlike typical eruptions, which primarily release sulfur dioxide, the Hunga Tonga event injected a staggering amount of water vapor, fundamentally altering the formation of aerosols.

Within days, the water vapor combined with sulfur dioxide to create a dense layer of sulfate aerosols—particles that scatter sunlight and can cool the planet. However, the speed and scale of this process were unprecedented. Measurements showed that aerosol formation occurred at three times the typical rate, driven by the high concentration of water vapor. These aerosols also significantly contributed to ozone depletion, with ozone levels dropping by up to 30% in areas affected by the eruption plume.

The rapid formation of aerosols and depletion of ozone highlight the eruption’s unique atmospheric impact:

Aerosol formation rate: Accelerated to three times the typical speed due to water vapor.

Accelerated to three times the typical speed due to water vapor. Ozone depletion: Immediate reduction by up to 30%, with effects lingering for weeks.

Implications for Future Disaster Prediction and Climate Science

The Hunga Tonga eruption has opened a new frontier in both disaster preparedness and climate science. The detection of the Rayleigh wave highlights the potential for seismic monitoring to predict underwater eruptions. If such waves can be identified in real-time, they could provide vital minutes for issuing warnings and coordinating evacuations, especially for vulnerable island nations like Tonga.

Additionally, the eruption underscores the importance of understanding how large-scale volcanic events influence the Earth’s climate systems. By injecting significant quantities of aerosols and greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, eruptions like Hunga Tonga challenge scientists to refine their climate models. This event also raises questions about the potential use of aerosols in geoengineering—an emerging field that explores ways to deliberately alter the atmosphere to combat climate change.

These findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

