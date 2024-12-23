World’s Oldest Mammal Ancestor Unearthed: A ‘Saber-Toothed’ Predator That Preyed Before Dinosaurs

The narrative of life on Earth spans billions of years, with therapsids—ancient relatives of mammals—playing a pivotal role in this evolutionary saga. A recent fossil discovery on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca has unveiled an extraordinary member of this lineage: a saber-toothed gorgonopsian. Dating back approximately 270–280 million years, this fossil is not only the oldest gorgonopsian ever found but also redefines the evolutionary origins of mammalian ancestors.

Therapsids: The Architects of Mammalian Evolution

Therapsids, thriving during the Permian period over 250 million years ago, exhibited a mix of reptilian and mammalian traits. These included differentiated teeth, advanced jaw structures, and skeletal adaptations that eventually paved the way for mammals. Some therapsids even showed early signs of warm-blooded metabolisms and body temperature regulation, characteristics later perfected by mammals.

Key Traits of Therapsids

Jaw mechanics and teeth : Structures that evolved into the middle ear bones of mammals, alongside specialized teeth for diverse diets.

: Structures that evolved into the middle ear bones of mammals, alongside specialized teeth for diverse diets. Adaptations for movement : Efficient locomotion, enabling dominance in terrestrial ecosystems.

: Efficient locomotion, enabling dominance in terrestrial ecosystems. Ecological niches: Therapsids filled roles akin to modern mammals, from herbivores to apex predators.

Despite their dominance, therapsids were nearly eradicated by the Permian-Triassic extinction event, Earth’s largest mass extinction. However, a few lineages survived, eventually evolving into the diverse mammals of today.

Most relevant elements of DA21/17-01-01 and silhouette showing their positions (see also Supplementary. credit: nature

Mallorca’s Fossil: A Saber-Toothed Anomaly

The newly discovered fossil belongs to the gorgonopsians, saber-toothed predators that epitomized therapsid dominance. Unearthed at the Torrent de na Nadala site in the Serra de Tramuntana, this fossil pushes the timeline of gorgonopsians back by over 5 million years, making it the oldest-known member of its group.

Ken Angielczyk, MacArthur Curator of Paleomammalogy at the Field Museum, described the find’s significance:

“They don’t have any modern descendants and, while they’re not our direct ancestors, they’re related to species that were our direct ancestors.”

A Trove of Skeletal Clues

Researchers were surprised by the sheer number of bones recovered. Rafel Matamales, curator of the Museu Balear de Ciències Naturals (MUCBO | MBCN), remarked:

“We never thought we would find so many remains of an animal of this type in Mallorca.”

The bones, which include a nearly intact femur, fragments of a skull, vertebrae, and ribs, allowed paleontologists to reconstruct the predator’s features. Measuring roughly the size of a husky, the gorgonopsian sported saber-like canines and an agile build, making it the apex predator of its tropical floodplain ecosystem.

Breaking Records and Redefining Therapsid Origins

Before this discovery, the oldest gorgonopsian fossil was estimated at 265 million years old. The new fossil extends this record to 270–280 million years, suggesting that therapsids evolved and diversified earlier than previously thought. It also shifts their geographic origin from temperate zones, such as South Africa or Russia, to tropical regions within Pangaea.

“It is most likely the oldest gorgonopsian on the planet,” stated Josep Fortuny, senior author of the study and head of the Computational Biomechanics and Evolution of Life History group at the Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont (ICP).

A Timeline of Therapsid Evolution

Event Time Period (Million Years Ago) Key Development Divergence of therapsids ~294 Therapsids split from other synapsids. Earliest therapsid diversification ~278–268 Major clades emerge after Olson’s Extinction. Gorgonopsian in Mallorca ~270–280 Oldest definitive therapsid fossil discovered.

Olson’s Extinction: A Catalyst for Therapsid Dominance

The fossil dates to the aftermath of Olson’s Extinction, a catastrophic event 273 million years ago that decimated early tetrapods and created ecological opportunities for therapsids. This period saw therapsids rapidly diversify, laying the foundation for major subclades like gorgonopsians, biarmosuchians, and anomodonts. The Mallorca gorgonopsian offers a snapshot of this evolutionary burst, revealing how therapsids adapted to new ecological niches and climatic conditions.

The Mediterranean’s Hidden Evolutionary Treasure

The discovery highlights the untapped potential of Mediterranean fossil sites like Mallorca’s Port des Canonge Formation. Once part of equatorial Pangaea, this region provides a unique window into the ecosystems of tropical Permian environments.

According to Angielczyk, the fossil challenges preconceived notions:

“Before the time of dinosaurs, there was an age of ancient mammal relatives. Most of those ancient mammal relatives looked really different from what we think of mammals looking like today. But they were really diverse and played lots of different ecological roles.”

Geological context of the gorgonopsian from Mallorca. credit: nature

This saber-toothed predator is more than just a remarkable fossil; it’s a key piece in the puzzle of mammalian evolution. As scientists continue to study its remains, they anticipate uncovering further insights into how therapsids transitioned from shadowy survivors to the ancestors of modern mammals.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.