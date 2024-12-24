Winter Storm Alerts Spread Across U.S.: Snow and Ice to Disrupt 10 Million from Midwest to Northeast by Christmas Eve

Over 10 million people across the Northeast and Great Lakes are under winter weather alerts, with icy conditions and snowfall forecast to affect travel and holiday plans. From New York City to Chicago, residents are preparing for potential disruptions, while parts of the West brace for heavy rain and mountain snow.

Northeast Faces Icy Commutes and Snowfall

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that an arctic air mass is contributing to a “very cold start to the holiday week” in the Northeast, as it moves slowly across the region. Sunday was labeled “the coldest morning of the season thus far”, and Monday remained frigid, though slightly warmer in some areas.

Residents of the Northeast were treated to snowfall over the weekend, with more snow expected Tuesday, potentially leading to hazardous commutes.

In New York City , the NWS forecasts “a 40% chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Tuesday,” potentially leading to slick roads during the morning rush hour.

, the forecasts potentially leading to slick roads during the morning rush hour. Mike Woods , meteorologist for FOX 5 NY , warned, “Snow showers swing through tonight which may lead to a slick commute tomorrow morning, so be on the lookout.”

, meteorologist for , warned, Areas north of NYC, including upstate New York and parts of Maine, could see accumulations between 2 and 6 inches (15.24 cm).

Despite these conditions, New York City is unlikely to see the one inch of snow required for a ‘White Christmas’, though some snow showers may linger on Christmas Eve. Interior Northeast regions and areas further north are more likely to experience significant snow cover.

Snowfall forecast through Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Midwest and Great Lakes Brace for Continued Snow

The Midwest, including cities like Chicago and Detroit, is also experiencing winter weather, with snow and icy conditions impacting travel. The Great Lakes region will likely see additional snow through Tuesday, with up to 6 inches (15.24 cm) predicted in certain areas. Residents in this region are advised to take precautions while traveling during this busy holiday period.

Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow for the West

While the East deals with snow and ice, a “deep surge of moisture” is set to impact the West Coast. This system is expected to bring significant rainfall and snowfall to mountainous areas:

Rainfall totals of 2–4 inches (and locally higher amounts) are predicted for areas along the coastal terrain and western slopes of the Sierra Nevada .

of (and locally higher amounts) are predicted for areas along the and . Up to a foot of snow could fall in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The NWS warns of localized flooding risks due to the intensity of the rain, while the snow will create hazardous travel conditions in mountainous areas.

Travel Woes During Peak Holiday Period

With winter storms striking during one of the year’s busiest travel times, delays and disruptions are anticipated. Conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon, as snow tapers off across much of the Northeast, reducing road hazards. However, early Tuesday morning commutes are expected to be tricky, particularly in parts of New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York.

The weekend storms already caused slippery conditions in the tri-state area, underscoring the need for caution. Meteorologist Nick Gregory of FOX 5 NY emphasized, “If we get an inch, that’s actually somewhat significant” in the city itself, indicating the rarity of snow accumulation in New York City for the season.

A Cold Christmas Across the Nation

Even where snowfall may not blanket the ground, temperatures will remain bitterly cold across the Northeast and Midwest, ensuring that Christmas will feel wintry even in areas without a White Christmas.

Meanwhile, holiday travelers and residents across the country are urged to monitor forecasts and stay prepared as the weather continues to evolve.

