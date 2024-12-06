Thundersnow in New York, Flooding in Houston: December 6’s Extreme Weather Puts Cities on Alert!

The United States is experiencing a range of meteorological events on December 6, 2024, including severe rain and flooding threats in the South and a major winter storm in the Northeast and Great Lakes. These weather conditions are affecting travel, causing disruptions, and raising concerns about flooding.

Winter Storm in the Northeast: Travel Disruptions and Snow Squalls

A major winter storm is continuing to impact the Northeast and Great Lakes regions. Cities such as Buffalo and Rochester in New York, Cleveland in Ohio, and Detroit in Michigan are experiencing heavy snow, with accumulations reaching up to 12 inches (30.48 cm) in some areas. Winds are also causing near-zero visibility, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Although the storm is expected to subside, a fast-moving clipper system could bring additional snow to New England between Saturday and Sunday, with up to 5 inches (12.7 cm) expected. The system should move out by Sunday evening, with conditions improving thereafter.

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow is currently falling. (FOX Weather)

Flooding Threat in the South: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

In contrast to the winter storm in the Northeast, the South is facing heavy rain and thunderstorms that are raising concerns about flooding. A low-pressure system near the Gulf Coast is contributing to the moisture influx, bringing significant rainfall to Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Flooding risk : Particularly in Houston , Galveston , and New Orleans

Local authorities are advising residents in flood-prone areas to stay alert for flash flooding and to follow flood warnings as the system moves eastward.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the South. (FOX Weather)

‘Thundersnow’ Phenomenon Observed in the Northeast

The storm is also bringing rare weather conditions, including thundersnow. This phenomenon, where lightning and thunder occur during snowstorms, was recorded in areas such as Hamburg and Rochester in New York. The occurrence of thundersnow is relatively uncommon and adds to the intensity of the winter weather.

New York City Seeks Emergency Snow Shovelers for Winter

In response to the heavy snowfall, the New York City Department of Sanitation is recruiting emergency snow shovelers for the winter season. These temporary workers will help clear snow from key public areas such as sidewalks, bus stops, and fire hydrants.

This recruitment effort is part of the city’s strategy to ensure public safety during ongoing winter weather.

Continuing Weather Challenges

The United States is facing a combination of winter weather and flood risks. As the Northeast deals with a powerful winter storm, the South is under threat from heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed about changing weather conditions, follow local warnings, and take necessary precautions.